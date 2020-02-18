Intel appoints Rory O’Connor as its new vice-president of supply chain

With a career at Intel spanning 30 years, Rory O’Connor will bring the current number of Irish vice-presidents at the company to nine.

Rory O’Connor will be the new vice-president of the global supply chain organisation in Intel, having previously served as the director of global logistics for the company since 2015.

Based in Ireland, O’Connor works across Intel and the logistics industry, including global third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders and integrators, to devise strategies and deliver logistics solutions.

O’Connor has worked for the chip manufacturer for 30 years, having joined the company as one of its first employees in Ireland in 1990. During his first 10 years, he held various positions across supply planning, customer service and logistics to support Intel Ireland systems manufacturing. He was subsequently named European logistics director in Intel’s customer planning and logistics organisation.

Before joining Intel, O’Connor held various roles across manufacturing operations and materials planning at Northern Telecom Ltd. When he takes up his new role, O’Connor will be the ninth Irish person to currently hold a vice-president position at Intel.

Other Irish vice-presidents include Dr Ann B Kelleher, the senior vice-president and general manager of manufacturing and operations; Dermot Hargaden, the vice-president of the sales and marketing group, based in Intel’s Cork office; and Paul Scully, the vice-president in the human resources organisation.

30 years in Ireland

The chip giant recently celebrated its 30-year anniversary in Ireland, and in November 2019, the company received approval for a new $4bn semiconductor fabrication facility in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

The complete $8bn investment is expected to yield an additional 1,600 full-time jobs on completion, while employing 6,000 construction workers at the peak of the development. It is reported to be the largest single private investment on one project in Ireland’s history.

Over its three decades in Ireland, Intel has transformed the Leixlip campus from a former 360-acre stud farm to a base with almost 5,000 full-time employees.

Its 30th year in Ireland was marked with celebrations on 22 November 2019 with guests such as Kildare mayor Suzanne Doyle and Paschal Donohoe, TD.