Just Eat shareholder opposes £9bn Takeaway.com merger

Along with another top-ten Just Eat investor, Aberdeen Standard Investments, Eminence Capital believes the offer price made by Takeaway.com does not reflect the intrinsic value of Just Eat.

On Tuesday (3 September), Eminence Capital, a top-ten investor in Just Eat said that it would vote against the company’s £9bn merger with Takeaway.com.

The merger was announced on 29 July. At that stage, a number of terms had already been agreed upon.

The merge between Just Eat and its Dutch competitor Takeaway.com could create one of the world’s biggest online food delivery firms, with 40m customers across 20 countries.

The merged company could potentially be a market leader in Britain, the Netherlands, Canada and Germany (and this just got easier for the companies now that Deliveroo has suddenly pulled out of the German market).

Resistance

Today it emerged that Eminence Capital, which bought into Just Eat last year, would not like to see the deal go ahead under the agreed upon terms. The US asset management firm owns 4.4pc of Just Eat, making it one of the company’s top investors.

Eminence Capital said Takeaway.com’s offer was “highly opportunistic” and a “gross undervaluation” of the UK takeaway marketplace.

Eminence Capital said the terms of the deal were “grossly inadequate to Just Eat shareholders despite a sound strategic rationale for the merger.”

This morning, the Financial Times reported that Takeaway.com’s offer gave Just Eat’s shares an implied value of 731p, a premium of 15pc to its closing price before news of the tie-up first emerged. However, since then, Just Eat’s stock has consistently traded between 775.80p and 800p.

Ricky Sandler, chief executive and chief investment officer at Eminence, said: “We believe that a valuation disparity of this degree is unprecedented in similar transactions over the past decade.”

Another of Just Eat’s top-ten investors, Aberdeen Standard Investments, said that the offer price “does not fully reflect the intrinsic value of the group”.

Aberdeen Standard’s investment director, Frederik Nassauer said: “As the share price continues to trade above the offer price, we (as well as the market) currently expect the offer will be raised in the coming weeks.”

Sandler said: “The proposed financial terms are far too favourable to TKWY shareholders and far too unfavourable to JE shareholders. Accordingly, we intend to vote against this arrangement.”