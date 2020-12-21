Derry’s Learning Pool acquires Remote Learner as part of US expansion

This is the fourth acquisition that the e-learning company has made in as many years.

As the ongoing pandemic drives demand for online learning solutions, Derry-based e-learning company Learning Pool is expanding its business.

The company announced that it is acquiring Remote Learner, a Colorado-based learning technology company that specialises in a learning management system.

The US business provides its tech to more than 300 customers, including recruitment giant Indeed as well as Royal Caribbean Group and Ultimate Kronos Group.

“We’ve been particularly impressed by the focus on delivering impact to customers that the Remote Learner team prides itself on, which has been especially evident through the Covid pandemic,” said Learning Pool Group CEO Paul McElvaney.

“This acquisition puts the group in great shape to accelerate our already ambitious customer satisfaction and growth targets in the North American region, and takes the global Learning Pool team to more than 260 dedicated and talented people.”

Following the acquisition, Remote Learner’s current president and CIO, Dr Page Chen, will take on the role of chief executive officer of the business and join the Learning Pool Group board.

The companies said that the deal would help Remote Learner maximise the opportunities created by the global shifts in educational and working life this year. Dr Ben Betts, CEO of Learning Pool, added that it will bring “innovative solutions around automation, analytics and learning in the flow of work to the Remote Learner customer base”.

The deal will also help the Learning Pool Group as it looks to expand its presence in the US. The Northern Irish company was founded in 2006 and has developed a learning experience platform as well as reporting, analysis and automation tools.

It has around 800 customers, including global brands and local councils. The group, which has been backed by Carlyle Cardinal Ireland since 2016, said it had a strong 2020 with revenues up 32pc to £18.1m.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but Learning Pool said it would share more details of this announcement in the new year.

This is the fourth acquisition that the Learning Pool Group has made in as many years. Last November, after the company had just snapped up HT2 Labs, McElvaney told Siliconrepublic.com about growing the business through M&A deals. He also discussed reshaping the company’s technology and using AI to personalise learning experiences.