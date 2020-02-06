LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner is stepping aside after 11 years

Jeff Weiner is stepping down as LinkedIn CEO in June and will be replaced by Ryan Roslansky.

Professional networking service LinkedIn is getting a new chief executive. Jeff Weiner will become executive chairman after 11 years as chief of the Microsoft-owned business, while Ryan Roslansky, senior vice-president of product, will become chief executive as of 1 June.

Weiner said that the timing felt right personally and professionally, with a ready successor in place, while Roslansky said LinkedIn’s priority of serving the world’s professionals is not going to change.

Couldn't be more excited to start my next play as LinkedIn's Executive Chairman on June 1st. Congrats to @Ryros on becoming our next CEO. https://t.co/txanyXU3Xh — Jeff Weiner (@jeffweiner) February 5, 2020

LinkedIn provides a social network for workers and job seekers, with recruiters using the platform to find new staff. Users can share their CVs, search for jobs and catch up on career advice and the latest news. The basic version is free, though LinkedIn charges to get additional features.

Weiner said he sees his new role as similar to how LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman helped him.

“He was there to help ensure that I was going to be successful,” Weiner said in a video posted by LinkedIn. “So I’d like to replicate this process.”

Weiner added that he would still be available to represent the company and help with product or strategy reviews.

LinkedIn growth

The service has about 675m members worldwide, compared with 33m when Weiner joined LinkedIn as chief executive in 2008.

Microsoft bought the company for $26bn in 2016, making it the company’s largest acquisition. LinkedIn made up almost 6pc of Microsoft revenue over the past six months.

Roslansky has been at LinkedIn for more than 10 years. He will report to Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella and join Microsoft’s senior leadership team.

Outside of the US, the company’s largest base is in Ireland, with around 1,200 staff led by Sharon McCooey. LinkedIn is currently expanding its presence in Dublin, and last year announced plans to create 800 new jobs in the capital.

– PA Media