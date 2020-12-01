Revolut launches ‘highly requested’ web app for desktop users

While once exclusively mobile only, Revolut customers will now be able to check their account and contact support through a web app.

More than 13m Revolut customers will now be able to access their accounts on desktops and laptops, the neobank confirmed. Account holders in the European Economic Area, Australia, Canada, Switzerland, Japan and the US will be able to use a new web app from today (1 December).

In its announcement, the company said that the web app gives customers the chance to access their account should their card or phone get stolen, or if they just prefer to look at their account on a larger screen.

Customers can sign in to the Revolut web app – protected by two-factor authentication – to get an overview of their Revolut account, transaction history and cards. They can also freeze or unfreeze their cards, block or unblock their PIN and toggle all other card security settings.

It will also be possible to top up a Revolut account directly from the web app, with the added ability to contact support.

‘Highly requested by our customers’

“Account access through a browser is highly requested by our customers, so we’re delighted to have built a safe and convenient web app that everyone can use when they need it,” said Revolut CEO and founder, Nik Storonsky.

“Our customers can now access their money anywhere and at any time, even if they don’t have their phone or card, or if they simply prefer checking their account from a computer. It’s great to have the extra convenience and flexibility of an online option.”

Earlier this month, Revolut launched a feature to help parents supervise their child’s account. Having recently added a Goals function on Revolut Junior to teach children how to save, Co-Parent will now allow Premium or Metal users to invite another parent or guardian to jointly manage a child’s account.

Adding a second parent or guardian involves opening the Junior tab in the Revolut app and following the Co-Parent link at the bottom of the screen. Both the lead and secondary guardian will have full oversight of the child’s account and can use any of the app’s tools and features.