Weekend takeaway: At the crossroads of technology

No longer on the edge, Ireland is finding itself at the centre of key tech developments. Is it a good thing? Everything you need to know in our essential weekend reading guide.

In another sign that Dublin’s accommodation crisis is mimicking Silicon Valley, tech firms are now offering workers extra cash to be able to live closer to work. This is bad news for the city and its people.

A digital arms race is underway among nations, operators and tech firms to be first out of the traps with 5G.

Frustrated investors are unhappy about the spate of data scandals and controversies at Facebook.

Two Irish tech firms have secured significant game-changing deals in Asia.

Mary Meeker delivered her annual internet trends report at Recode’s Code Conference, touching on everything from e-commerce to the ‘privacy paradox’ facing big tech firms.

This week in Careers we looked at digital transformation, implementing new technologies, developing ‘human capital’ and some exciting jobs announcements.

Social network LinkedIn has now become an integral part of both job-seeking and career development. These handy tips will help you maximise the effectiveness of your profile.

Vogue’s inaugural power list shines a spotlight on women who break the mould of the stereotypical style bible cover star, and it’s a great thing to see.

Considering a move? Is Dublin that bit too pricey? We spent the month of May looking at Limerick and all that it has to offer sci-tech talent.

Whether it’s the development of spacetech or crucial research into autonomous car development, Limerick has a sci-tech scene with a science-fiction focus.