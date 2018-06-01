COMPANIES

Weekend takeaway: At the crossroads of technology


1 hour ago26 Views

developer wears virtual reality googles in a modern urban city controls it with smartphone
Image: De Repent/Shutterstock

No longer on the edge, Ireland is finding itself at the centre of key tech developments. Is it a good thing? Everything you need to know in our essential weekend reading guide.

Unfair city: Accommodation crisis may make Dublin a mini San Francisco

Aerial view of Dublin’s docklands. Image: Michael Kellner/Shutterstock

In another sign that Dublin’s accommodation crisis is mimicking Silicon Valley, tech firms are now offering workers extra cash to be able to live closer to work. This is bad news for the city and its people.

Who will be the first to roll out 5G?

lightning along a sandy road

Image: sirtravelalot/Shutterstock

A digital arms race is underway among nations, operators and tech firms to be first out of the traps with 5G.

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg endures the wrath of investors

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Image: Frederic Legrand – COMEO/Shutterstock

Frustrated investors are unhappy about the spate of data scandals and controversies at Facebook.

The Celtic Dragon: Irish tech’s foray into Asia gathers pace

2018 Chinese New Year dragon dance. Image: Pran Thira/Shutterstock

Two Irish tech firms have secured significant game-changing deals in Asia.

Mary Meeker on the future of the internet: 9 things to know

Mary Meeker

Mary Meeker. Image: Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers

Mary Meeker delivered her annual internet trends report at Recode’s Code Conference, touching on everything from e-commerce to the ‘privacy paradox’ facing big tech firms.

Which trends are going to shape how we work and do business?

Young business man looking out window at sunrise in metropolitan area. Looking ahead at trends.

Image: 24Novembers/Shutterstock

This week in Careers we looked at digital transformation, implementing new technologies, developing ‘human capital’ and some exciting jobs announcements.

You’re probably not representing yourself in the best way on LinkedIn

Man hands holding HUAWEI mobile phone with Linkedin application on the screen. k.nopparat / Shutterstock.com

Image: k.nopparat/Shutterstock

Social network LinkedIn has now become an integral part of both job-seeking and career development. These handy tips will help you maximise the effectiveness of your profile.

Vogue 25 celebrates science, social media and activism

Sinéad Burke holds a microphone as she delivers her best jokes. Some stage equipment can be seen in the background.

Sinéad Burke giving stand-up comedy at go for Bright Club at Inspirefest 2017. Image: Conor McCabe Photography

Vogue’s inaugural power list shines a spotlight on women who break the mould of the stereotypical style bible cover star, and it’s a great thing to see.

Thinking of relocating? Your sci-tech hub guide to Limerick

King John's Castle is a castle located on King's Island in Limerick, next to the River Shannon.

Image: Piotr Machowczyk/Shutterstock

Considering a move? Is Dublin that bit too pricey? We spent the month of May looking at Limerick and all that it has to offer sci-tech talent.

Science-fiction technologies are really coming to life down in Limerick

Arralis chip used in ESA technology

This integrated circuit – produced for ESA by Limerick’s Arralis – is the centrepiece of a powerful 94GHz radar system, offering a resolution nearly 10 times sharper than the landing radar used by the Apollo missions to the moon. Image: Arralis

Whether it’s the development of spacetech or crucial research into autonomous car development, Limerick has a sci-tech scene with a science-fiction focus.