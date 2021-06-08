Cloud firm Aryaka sets up network hub in Dublin to serve Europe

The US company has added a network hub, or Point of Presence, in Dublin to improve data services for clients in the EU.

Cloud connectivity company Aryaka Networks has expanded its operations in Ireland with a new network hub in Dublin to meet growing demand from EU clients.

It announced the availability of its latest Point of Presence (PoP), a physical point in Aryaka’s network for moving data. Its first customer using the Dublin location is a large financial services firm active in 10 countries, which is in need of secure means to transfer data from one place to another.

Aryaka has existing PoPs in Amsterdam and Frankfurt, with one forthcoming in Paris, to serve EU clients now that its other hub in London is outside the bloc.

The company said the deployment was driven by increasing demand for connectivity in the EU by large corporate clients.

These clients, it said, are anticipating changes around data transfer regulations internationally and looking to shore up data security in Europe. Currently EU-US and EU-UK data transfer regulations remain in a state of flux.

Increased remote work is also driving the need for more secure and robust cloud networks for companies to operate in.

AWS, Azure, Google, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle are among Aryaka’s partners.

Ian McEwan, who was recently appointed chief revenue officer, said the new facility in Dublin was chosen as a result of customer feedback.

“As we are now serving our largest ever customers, we strive to offer a level of flexibility our competitors cannot match,” McEwan said. “This new generation of customers want alternatives to the status quo of large carriers. Aryaka’s new facilities mean they can protect their businesses, regardless of any future political change.”

There is growing awareness of where data is being held and the routes it takes in transit. Recently, Microsoft announced it would allow clients to maintain all of their data operations within EU boundaries.

Aryaka, headquartered in California, is backed by Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Telekom and has raised more than $184m.

The company’s move into Dublin is its latest effort to bolster operations in Europe. In April, it acquired Germany’s Secucloud.