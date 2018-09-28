Asana punches past 50,000th paying customer milestone

Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz’s productivity platform is used by more than 1m organisations.

Work management platform Asana has reached 50,000 paying customers, up from 20,000 a year and a half ago.

This is on top of the more than 1m organisations that have signed up for Asana’s free product.

The company’s revenue growth rate – now around 90pc year-over-year – has accelerated in each of the past six quarters and the company is focusing on international expansion, product innovation and supporting large enterprises.

It also announced a new partnership with Microsoft Outlook with Asana for Outlook.

Next-generation enterprise

The company – part of a new generation of enterprise software players that includes Slack, Dropbox, Trello and Wrike to name a few – recently raised $75m in an investment led by Al Gore’s London-based sustainable investment firm, Generation. Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is also an investor in Asana.

Asana was founded six years ago by Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, creator of the Facebook ‘Like’ button and Google Chat.

More than half of Asana’s growth is in EMEA, where customers include Tesco, Sky News and Vodafone. International growth continues to be a focus with the company hiring more than 100 new employees this year across San Francisco, New York and Dublin.

Asana recently moved the Dublin team into a new office at Three Park Place.

“We believe Asana is the fastest-growing business of scale in the burgeoning work management category,” Moskovitz and Rosenstein said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled that so many companies across different industries are deriving value from Asana as they tackle their biggest goals and business challenges. Customers like Coursera, Disney, NBCUniversal, Procter & Gamble, Indeed, Lionsgate, Samsung and Vox Media are now leveraging Asana to drive clarity of plan, purpose and responsibility across their teams.”