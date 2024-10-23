40 research projects receive €26m in Research Ireland funding

A Trinity College Dublin project on ‘electronic noses’ took home the largest grant of nearly €825,000.

Ireland’s new research funding agency, Taighde Éireann – Research Ireland, has granted funding worth €26m to 40 new research projects addressing STEM topics.

Funded under the Taighde Éireann – Research Ireland Frontiers for the Future programme, the projects – spanning 12 research institutions across the country – will be undertaken for a period of two to four years. The projects are investigating a wide range of topics, including the drought resilience of bog plants, alternative battery technologies for electric vehicles, and treatments for epilepsy.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Patrick O’Donovan, TD, who announced the funding today (23 October), said that the projects “bring fresh and innovative ideas that will help boost business and benefit society”.

The Children’s Health Foundation (CHF) is funding two of the 40 projects: a University of Galway project researching therapies for currently untreatable childhood neurological disorders, and an RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences project which is researching cystic fibrosis treatments.

The CHF is also co-funding a University College Dublin project researching treatments for osteosarcoma, an aggressive bone cancer that that affects children, teenagers and young adults.

CHF CEO Fionnuala O’Leary said that the foundation is “delighted to co-fund paediatric research projects that will benefit sick children throughout Ireland.”

“Working with Research Ireland, we are able to leverage the funds our incredible supporters raise, to deliver larger grants for research into childhood diseases. This ensures the tireless efforts of our fundraisers can result in kinder and more gentler treatments for sick children.”

Other research to receive funding include a project investigating whether a gene therapy combined with tissue engineering can help promote nerve regeneration after spinal cord injury; a project researching the stability of large ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica in response to global heating; and a project developing collars for assistance dogs that can detect and signal impending seizures in humans.

The largest amount of funding in this round of Frontiers for the Future grants went to a Trinity College Dublin project on nanodevices that can act as ‘electronic noses’ which can ‘smell’ small volatile molecules to measure health. This project was awarded nearly €825,000.

“The Research Ireland Frontiers for the Future programme helps to build research capacity, expertise and reputation. This latest round of grants will support a diverse range of research positions and represents a strong commitment to developing future talent in key areas,” said Celine Fitzgerald, the interim CEO of Taighde Éireann – Research Ireland.

Earlier this year, 28 projects bagged €34m in a previous Frontiers for the Future funding round in collaboration with Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland.

While last year, €42m was granted to 62 projects through the programme, supporting nearly 200 research positions across the country.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.