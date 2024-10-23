Anthropic’s newest AI model could control your computer

The company said the upgraded Claude model will be able to ‘use computers the way people do’ but warned its still experimental at this stage.

OpenAI challenger Anthropic has released an upgraded version of its Claude 3.5 Sonnet model that is designed to understand and interact with any desktop app.

The new ‘computer use’ API is designed to imitate keystrokes, button clicks and mouse gestures, so that it can essentially “use computers the way people do”.

The model is currently in public beta mode so that developers can give the company feedback and help to improve capabilities.

“At this stage, it is still experimental – at times cumbersome and error prone,” the company said in a blogpost. “We’re releasing ‘computer use’ early for feedback from developers and expect the capability to improve rapidly over time.”

As well as its upgraded Sonnet model, Anthropic also announced that an updated version of Haiku is on its way.

“Claude 3.5 Haiku matches the performance of Claude 3 Opus, our prior largest model, on many evaluations for the same cost and similar speed to the previous generation of Haiku,” the company said.

The latest Claude upgrades come just four months after Anthropic launched its Claude 3.5 model. At the time, the start-up claimed it outperformed competitor models on various benchmarks. However, company claims about a company’s own models must be taken with a pinch of salt as a report from earlier this year proves, saying that robust evaluations for large language models are “seriously lacking”.

Anthropic was co-founded by former OpenAI employees in 2021 and rose to become a challenger to the popular ChatGPT in 2023 with the original release of its AI chatbot Claude.

Since then, it has continued to collect OpenAI employees, including co-founders John Schulman and Durk Kingma, and former safety lead Jan Leike.

Earlier this year, the company announced the opening of an office in Dublin, saying that it will hopefully be its main establishment in the EU market. The company has gained a large amount of attention in a short space of time and is backed by various tech giants including Google and Amazon.

