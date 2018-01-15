Hackathon exploring blockchain in aviation lands in Dublin

How can blockchain make the aviation industry more efficient?

Comtrade Digital Services is hosting a blockchain hackathon from 19-20 January in Dublin to explore how the technology can have a positive impact on the aviation industry.

Expert mentoring

It will take place across the two days in Dublin Business School on Aungier Street and attendees will get the chance to pitch new concepts to industry experts and talk with figures from global business and tech communities, as well as avail of valuable mentoring sessions from blockchain specialists.

In terms of the aviation industry, blockchain could be the key to major improvements in updating processes, creating new business models, enriching loyalty programmes and unlocking new levels of service to benefit passengers and airlines alike.

Digital transformation

Dejan Cusic, business director, Ireland and UK, Comtrade Digital Services, said: “We live and breathe digital transformation and blockchain is something that people in the industry cannot escape nowadays. We want to enable a deeper dive into nodes, hashes, smart contracts and more.

“We are hoping that this international group of bright brains will lead to innovative ideas using breakthrough technologies. It will be exciting to explore areas of blockchain that have not been analysed before and see what prospects these sessions bring out.”

The event will be attended by major aviation industry thought leaders, entrepreneurs with a keen interest in all things blockchain and the mobility and travel team from Comtrade Digital Services.

Speakers at the hackathon include Rick Nassar, communications manager of the Bitcoin Marketing Team, technology consultant Tony Winters and Comtrade Digital Services Blockchain expert, Klemen Koželj.

A cross-functional jury of industry experts and leaders will evaluate pitches from all the teams.

The prize pool totals €3000, which will be distributed among the winning teams. Tickets are €20 and more information can be found on the event website.