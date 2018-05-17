Paradyn provides local authorities with €3m worth of IT pain relief

Emerging tech player is working with 25 of Ireland’s 30 local authorities.

Paradyn, the result of a merger of three Irish tech and comms firms, has revealed that it has secured €3m worth of IT contract with Ireland’s local authorities.

This brings to €14m the combined company has won in the last five years.

In the last three years alone Paradyn has won a total of 10 new local authority contracts, including Donegal County Council, Meath County Council and Wexford County Council.

In all Paradyn is now working with 25 of Ireland’s 30 local authorities, providing managed network security, wireless connectivity, infrastructure support and managed services.

Serving the civil servants

As part of the contract wins the Paradyn team has in some cases completely overhauled the authorities’ IT infrastructures, from implementing new wireless WAN infrastructure right through to desktop and server support.

It has also established a managed network security solution to protect its local authority clients from increasing numbers of cyber-attacks.

“Since we began working with Cork County Council and Galway County Council in 2008 we’ve steadily built up the number of local authorities we work with to our current position where we count more than 80pc of Ireland’s local authorities as customers, making us leaders in government sector solutions,” said Cillian McCarthy, CEO of Paradyn.

Paradyn emerged as a new entity in March following the merger of Exigent Networks, Irish Telecom and Netforce to become end-to-end network service operator.

Between them, the three companies manage the IT, security and networking of 30,00 users.

“This level of experience gives us a unique perspective on the challenges that local authority typically face and the solutions that work,” McCarthy said.

“As Paradyn provides Ireland’s only one-stop managed service solution for IT, telecoms, security, network and business connectivity, we manage key elements of the local authority’s IT infrastructure.

“Our solution not only means less complex IT systems, but also our local authority customers spend less time on IT management, which increases efficiency while also improving security,” McCarthy said.