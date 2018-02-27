An Irish tech firm has developed a child-safe smartphone

Irish tech player iKydz has revealed its own child-safe smartphone at Mobile World Congress 2018.

Irish tech firms are in full flight at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, securing global deals and pushing the boundaries of tech.

And Zyalin Group, parent company of safe internet player iKydz, typified their zeal with the release of its own-brand smartphone, manufactured in partnership with Chinese phone maker Transsion Holdings.

Up until now, the iKydz platform existed in the form of wireless modems or devices that could be attached to modems. Now it offers full-spec smartphones that are similar to the latest devices from top-tier phone makers.

iKydz has created a machine that cannot be tampered with

The new smartphones have iKydz technology baked into the firmware that can prevent children from removing restrictions.

The phones are designed to keep children safe from accessing inappropriate material and being contacted by online predators, while also giving parents the peace of mind of knowing where their children are.

The phones can restrict a child’s time online, block unsuitable content, manage social media apps, block usage during specific times and enable geofencing.

CEO of iKydz, John Molloy, told Siliconrepublic.com at MWC that the phones will initially be promoted in the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

“We are ambitious for this, and our overall ambition is that other phone makers will embed the technology – which is native to Android – into their devices.”

The phones will be priced between $70 and $220, and can be used on any network and customised to specific operator needs.

The new smartphone follows on the heels of the company’s router product, iKydz Home, and the iKydz Pro.

Currently, iKydz technology is being rolled out in six national schools in West Cork.