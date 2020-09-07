Record number of high grades for 2020 Leaving Cert under new process

The results of the Leaving Cert for those using calculated grades have been released, with more students than ever achieving top grades.

The calculated grades process introduced for this year’s Leaving Cert as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic have now been published to approximately 60,000 Irish students. Figures released by the Department of Education and seen by RTÉ showed that calculated grades have resulted in a record number of students securing high grades, on average 4.4pc higher than last year.

For Higher Level papers, the number of H1s awarded rose from 5.9pc last year to 8.9pc in 2020, while the number of H1 and H2 grades rose from 20.9pc to 25.9pc. An increase of 3.5pc was seen in the number of O1 and O2 grades awarded at Ordinary Level.

Looking at subjects, the number of applied maths students to receive a H1 has risen to almost 30pc from 16.5pc last year, while on the other end of the scale the number of students to receive top grades in English saw an increase of just 1.3pc.

A key factor in the results published today (7 September) was the decision by the Department of Education to drop plans to use the previous Leaving Cert performances of schools as part of a national standardisation process. Had a national standardisation not been applied to the results estimated by teachers, it’s estimated that the number of higher grades would have been 5.3pc higher than last year, on average.

Furthermore, without this standardisation, more than one-third of grades at higher level would have produced H1 and H2 results. This would have represented a 12pc increase.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said that the effects of national moderation on the results was an attempt at “splitting the difference” between previous result patterns and the higher grades estimated by schools.

A ‘very different day’

If school performance had been taken into account, it added, then 60pc of grades for Higher Level and 25pc for Ordinary Level would have been reduced compared with what they are now.

Just under 17pc of grades supplied by school were reduced by the standardised process. The department said there was “strong evidence” of an overestimation of marks among teachers and schools and was “reflective of a natural tendency of teachers to overestimate their students’ scores”.

Commenting on the results being issued today, the Minister for Education Norma Foley, TD admitted this was a “very different day” to what was anticipated for Leaving Cert students at the start of the school year.

“The creation of the calculated grades system came about to ensure there would be a mechanism to enable the class of 2020 to progress to work or further and higher education on completion of your second level school experience,” she said.

“This has been a challenging time for students, their families and school communities. However, I do believe what has been created is the fairest possible solution given the extraordinary circumstances in which we find ourselves as we journey together through the Covid-19 pandemic.”