Catherine Sheridan recognised as one of world’s top women in hydrogen

Based in Cork, Sheridan has held senior roles in engineering, project management and communications, with a passion for green energy and promoting STEM, diversity and inclusion.

Catherine Sheridan, COO of Irish green energy company EIH2, has been recognised as one of the top women globally in hydrogen, making it into the ‘Women in Hydrogen 50’ by Hydrogen Economist.

Sheridan has experience in site and contract management, as well as commercial roles with national utilities. She was selected by Hydrogen Economists as one of 10 women profiled in the policy and regulation category, which is accountable for ensuring that a hydrogen economy and its promise for decarbonisation is supported and held to account.

Sheridan began her career with Cork County Council, where she worked for years as an operations engineer, before becoming an asset management lead in 2012. The chartered engineer and fellow of Engineers Ireland worked with Irish Water before joining multi-utility company Ervia in 2015.

At Ervia, Sheridan combined technical and policy experience with communications and policy expertise to become the company’s communications lead in 2020, before becoming the COO of EIH2 in 2021.

Sheridan is passionate about green energy and a key focus of her role with EIH2 is to help Ireland achieve its Net Zero 2050 goals through green hydrogen and energy system integration. She is also focused on issues such as community engagement, gender equity, promoting STEM, diversity and inclusion.

“Ireland is at a special advantage,” Sheridan said. “Offshore wind is one of our most impressive natural resources, and the energy that is generated from our offshore wind is integral to shaping our net zero future.”

Sheridan will be attending the global First Element conference in London on 6 June, which will showcase all 50 influential women in the growing hydrogen sector.

EIH2 is owned by Cork businessman Pearse Flynn, who also set up offshore windfarm management company Green Rebel Marine.

Last year, the energy company shared plans to build a 50MW electrolysis plant in Aghada, Co Cork, which would have been Ireland’s first green hydrogen facility.

Since then however, EIH2 said it has determined that the site is not optimal for a hydrogen facility. As a result the company is looking at opportunities to build green hydrogen facilities at “a number of locations in Ireland”.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.