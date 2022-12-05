Ireland’s Shared Island programmes get a €50m boost

The latest funding will support a range of projects between the Republic and Northern Ireland, including biodiversity actions, tourism support and research collaborations.

The Irish Government has announced €50m of funding to support cross-border projects under the Shared Island initiative.

This fund was established in Budget 2021 to bolster communication, cooperation and investment between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, and meet strategic mutual priorities in areas such as education, infrastructure, health and climate action.

The latest funding raises the total allocated from the Shared Island initiative to more than €190m since 2020.

Details of the funding’s allocation were explained at Dublin Castle today (5 December) by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, TD, who said the actions across the island of Ireland will shape “what kind of future is possible”.

“I established the Shared Island initiative over two years ago, to unlock the potential of the Good Friday Agreement and deepen cooperation and connections across borders and communities,” Martin said.

“As a Government, we are taking sincere, ambitious, sustained action to enable the best prospects for our shared future on this island – however it may be constituted.”

Around €11m of the latest batch of funding will go toward all-island biodiversity actions on peatlands restoration and biosecurity, while €7.6m will be used for tourism brand collaboration and marketing initiatives.

The Creative Ireland programme and cultural heritage projects will get an extra €8m between 2023 and 2027. Around €2m will go toward a Shared Island Civic Society fund.

Development of a cross-border innovation hub has been allocated €12m, while a further €10m will contribute to the second round of the North South Research Programme.

This research programme launched in July 2021 with an allocation of €40m to deepen the links between research institutions.

“We will do more in the years to come – with priorities set by Government on enterprise, education, active travel and transport – to create a more connected, sustainable and prosperous island for all communities on the island of Ireland,” Martin said.

Earlier this year, Shared Island funding was allocated to help establish virtual collaborative research centres. In January, €15m from the fund was assigned to give EV’s in Ireland a boost, through the creation of up to 90 rapid EV charging points across the country.

Micheál Martin, TD, in 2020. Image: Maxwell Photography via Flickr (CC by 2.0)