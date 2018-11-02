Weekend Takeaway: Mapping the future

Essential weekend sci-tech reading, from Xiaomi launching in Ireland to mapping the future of Irish education.

900,000 primary and secondary students to be given access to Esri’s online digital mapping platform.

We need skills and leadership to make the most of data, according to Jennifer Cruise from the Aon Centre for Innovation and Analytics. She spoke to Dr Claire O’Connell.

The arrival of this Chinese tech dynamo is less of a gentle introduction and more of an onslaught of interesting and affordable new tech.

New insights from Cisco reveal where IT leaders stand on transforming their operations.

Some paediatricians are worried that greater amounts of violent ‘good guy’ characters in superhero films might encourage violence in kids.

The humble bean could soon lose much of its nutritional value as the effects of climate change drastically alter our planet.

A new report from Freedom House finds that internet freedom around the world is declining for the eighth year running.

The spectre of a wider EU-US digital trade war could haunt minds of EU leaders as a vital digital tax decision looms.

Google employees stepped away from their desks and walked out around the world to protest handling of sexual harassment cases at the company.

Payment processing firms Stripe and PayPal have suspended Gab from using their services.