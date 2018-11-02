Weekend Takeaway: Mapping the future

Essential weekend sci-tech reading, from Xiaomi launching in Ireland to mapping the future of Irish education.
€500m worth of mapping software available to every school in Ireland
900,000 primary and secondary students to be given access to Esri’s online digital mapping platform.
‘With a basic degree, you can learn data science on the job’
We need skills and leadership to make the most of data, according to Jennifer Cruise from the Aon Centre for Innovation and Analytics. She spoke to Dr Claire O’Connell.
Xiaomi the gadgets: Chinese tech giant arrives in Ireland with Three
The arrival of this Chinese tech dynamo is less of a gentle introduction and more of an onslaught of interesting and affordable new tech.
Cisco report delves into the new data-driven wave of IT management
New insights from Cisco reveal where IT leaders stand on transforming their operations.
Study warns kids might be influenced by the ‘evils’ of superhero characters
Some paediatricians are worried that greater amounts of violent ‘good guy’ characters in superhero films might encourage violence in kids.
One of world’s most essential foods could soon lose its nutritional value
The humble bean could soon lose much of its nutritional value as the effects of climate change drastically alter our planet.
Watchdog says internet freedom is being stifled around the world
A new report from Freedom House finds that internet freedom around the world is declining for the eighth year running.
Digital trade war looms as US attacks UK over digital services tax
The spectre of a wider EU-US digital trade war could haunt minds of EU leaders as a vital digital tax decision looms.
Google staff worldwide walk out over sexual harassment
Google employees stepped away from their desks and walked out around the world to protest handling of sexual harassment cases at the company.
Stripe and Paypal step away from far-right social network Gab
Payment processing firms Stripe and PayPal have suspended Gab from using their services.