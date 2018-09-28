7 events to check out during Maths Week 2018

Which Maths Week activities will you take part in this October?

The world’s largest national maths festival is making its 2018 return, with as many as 300,000 expected to take part. Open to all, Maths Week 2018 will see a wide array of maths-themed events across the island from 13 to 21 October.

Read on for a selection of some of the activities taking place around Ireland.

Maths In The City Dublin

This live maths pop-up exhibit in Dublin city centre will be full of puzzles, games and challenges and will take place on 13 October on Grafton Street, near St Stephen’s Green.

‘Murderous Maths’ with Kjartan Poskitt

The Helix in Co Dublin will be host to bestselling author of the Murderous Maths book series, Kjartan Poskitt. He will bring his fun-filled show to the venue on 15 October.

The Real Maths of the Circus with James Soper

A teacher, an ex-circus performer and a Guinness World Record holder for juggling, James Soper will bring his live maths show to Ulster University’s Magee campus in Derry on 15 October.

Mission Control at Birr Castle

Birr Castle Gardens and Science Centre in Co Offaly will be running events from 15 to 19 October for primary school students. Children will be challenged with mathematical astronaut training puzzles and will even plan a journey into space.

Prof Reidun Twarock at the National Concert Hall

The National Concert Hall in Co Dublin will welcome Prof Reidun Twarock on 15 October. Professor of mathematical biology at the University of York, Twarock will discuss ‘viral geometry’ and the key role maths plays in creating antiviral therapies.

Learn it Lego Workshop at Lifetime Lab

On 16 October, Lego will hold two workshops linking the beloved toys with maths for children at Lifetime Lab in Co Cork. The first will introduce children to robotics, ICT skills and teamwork. The second workshop is a more advanced look at machines and mechanisms.

Hamilton Walk at Dunsink Observatory

This special walk on 16 October celebrates mathematician William Rowan Hamilton. Participants will retrace Hamilton’s steps from Dunsink Observatory in Castleknock to Broombridge in Cabra, where he had his Eureka moment about the creation of his quaternium number system.

Maths Week inspiring students

Minister for Education and Skills Richard Bruton, TD said: “Today, maths offers opportunities for both young and old alike, whether it is the opportunity to pursue a chosen career path or providing day-to-day skills such as enhanced financial management and budgeting.”

Margie McCarthy, interim director of innovation and education at Science Foundation Ireland, said: “Through festivals such as Maths Week, students can be inspired and have the potential to be part of the next generation of innovators, creative thinkers and problem-solvers.”

Eoin Gill, Maths Week Ireland coordinator, said: “Working with our many partners, the Maths Week vision is simple: ‘Maths for All’. Maths and numbers are all around us, and this short statement encapsulates the relevance of maths across society and what we want to achieve via the annual national programme of activity: people of all ages embracing maths and numerical ability to benefit their day-to-day lives.”