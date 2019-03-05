Intel signs research partnership with Maynooth University

It’s all about nurturing future talent.

Chip giant Intel has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership for research and innovation with Maynooth University.

At the heart of the agreement is a vision to nurture future talent in one of Ireland’s fastest-growing demographic regions.

– PROF PHILIP NOLAN

The agreement was signed yesterday (4 March) by Maynooth University president Prof Philip Nolan alongside Eamonn Sinnott, general manager of Intel Ireland and vice-president of the company’s Technology Manufacturing Group.

Building for tomorrow

The MoU marks a new chapter in the relationship between the fast-growing university and one of the global leaders in manufacturing and technology.

“This year, as Intel celebrates 30 years of operations, we are delighted to sign this MoU to ensure that the long and rich partnership which we have enjoyed over many years with Maynooth University is put on to a sustainable and structured footing into what we hope will be a very exciting future,” Sinnott said.

Maynooth University is one of Ireland’s fastest-growing universities, and is recognised among the top 400 universities in the world, the top 200 European universities, and as one of the top 200 universities for international connections and outlook.

The two organisations will cooperate to identify, optimise and nurture research and innovation in areas of growth potential, such as Maynooth’s U-Flyte project on unmanned aircraft systems (co-funded by Science Foundation Ireland and industry partners), artificial intelligence, design and innovation.

The partnership also will seek to explore ways to work together on topics such as emerging skills and talent needs, and extending diversity in education, including the representation of women in STEM-related education programmes and careers.

“As neighbouring institutions in the fastest-growing region within the fastest-growing economy in Europe, it is fitting to put in place a framework for how Maynooth University and Intel can grow our partnership into the future,” Nolan said.

“Whether it be matching regional skills needs to our expanding set of course offerings at both undergraduate and postgraduate level, or bringing together industry and academics to work on the latest in drone technology, partnering simply makes sense. I’m delighted that today’s announcement will enable our long partnership to grow in a formal way, and I’m excited to see where it leads.”

Siliconrepublic.com recently reported that Intel has also forged a strategic partnership with Technology University (TU) Dublin. This involves the Intel Awards programme with scholarships for students, the opening of a 250-seater Intel Auditorium in September 2020 and an Intel Women in Technology scholarship.