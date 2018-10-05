Weekend Takeaway: Dreams in the stars

Essential weekend sci-tech reading including Irish women’s role in reaching for the stars, Inspirefest 2019 speakers, Dublin’s digital ambitions and careers in space.

The first batch of exciting speakers for Inspirefest 2019 are unveiled as the countdown begins.

An in-depth report into an alleged cyber-espionage campaign carried out by Chinese operatives is being disputed by some implicated tech giants.

During Space Week, Dr Niamh Shaw is exploring the power of curiosity among women scientists. She spoke to Dr Claire O’Connell.

Dublin is in the top five cities in the world for growth potential, says Colt CEO.

A new EU policy means Netflix, Amazon and other video-on-demand services must spend more in Europe.

Vast cluster of data centres in southwest Dublin continues to grow.

A new study has highlighted the worrying lack of conversation in Ireland about porn use, despite calls in 2016 for a national discussion.

Do you have a love for space? Did you know there are so many more career options for you than becoming an astronaut?

On a recent visit to APC Microbiome, Dr Sally Cudmore chatted with 1993 Nobel Prize-winner Dr Richard J Roberts about what we still have to learn from the microbiome.

Researchers aiming to make buildings much safer during natural disasters have revealed 3D-printed concrete that gets stronger when cracked.

