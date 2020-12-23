Getting a drone for Christmas? Here’s what you need to know

From 31 December 2020, new standardised EU regulations for drones will come into effect, replacing each member state’s existing rules.

Whether you’re giving someone the gift of a drone for Christmas or hoping for one yourself, it’s time to brush up on the regulations to which you will need to adhere.

While drone regulations have so far been set by each member state within the EU and have therefore differed from one another, this is set to change in the new year.

From 31 December 2020, new regulations from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) come into effect, with a two-year transition period, for the safe operation of drones in European skies.

While the original date for the introduction of these regulations was set for June 2020, it was postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Under the regulations, most drone owners will be required to register themselves with their national aviation authority, for example the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) in Ireland. Exceptions to this rule are if your drone weighs less than 250g and has no camera or sensor.

The regulations adopt a risk-based approach and so do not distinguish between leisure or commercial activities. They take into account the weight and specifications of the drone and the operation it is intended to undertake.

Peter Kearney, chief executive of the IAA, said it’s important that drone owners operate the devices safely. “The new drone regulations have been developed to ensure a consistent approach across Europe to the registration and regulation of drones,” he said.

“We have a user-friendly online registration process to make it easy for owners to register and to carry out the necessary training on the use of drones.”

According to the IAA, there are more than 14,000 drones currently registered in Ireland. The owners of these drones will be required to re-register under the new EU system.

Drone safety tips

The IAA also provided eight tips to keep in mind when operating a drone: