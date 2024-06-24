Apple delays AI feature launch in EU over DMA concerns

Apple may not launch some upcoming features in the EU until 2025 and claims the DMA would force it to compromise in terms of data security and privacy.

Apple’s EU customers have been given some bad news, as the tech giant plans to postpone the release of several upcoming features citing the bloc’s competition rules.

The company said in an email on 21 June that its big AI feature – known as Apple Intelligence – will not be coming to the EU this year because of issues with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the regulation that aims to crack down on anti-competitive behaviour from Big Tech companies.

Apple Intelligence is due to launch in the US later this year but is not expected to launch in the EU until 2025 due to the delay. Other features that are being delayed are iPhone Mirroring and SharePlay Screen Sharing, Bloomberg reports.

The DMA aims to force larger companies to change their policies to level the playing field for smaller entities. One example of this is through interoperability – big companies such as Apple have to ensure rival services can function on their devices such as iPhones.

But in a statement sent to multiple media outlets, Apple said it is concerned that the DMA’s interoperability requirements would “force us to compromise” products in a way that would impact privacy and data security.

A European Commission spokesperson told The Verge that “gatekeepers” such as Apple are welcome to offer their services in Europe – provided that “they comply with our rules aimed at ensuring fair competition”.

Apple has been in hot water for months regarding its plans for how it will comply with the DMA regulation. An open letter issued by 34 organisations earlier this year claimed Apple’s compliance proposals at the time had a “myriad of elements” that do not comply with the DMA.

The tech giant is also being investigated by the EU over concerns that its current practices breach DMA rules. One of the investigations is looking into Apple’s measures to comply with DMA obligations, while another is looking at Apple’s “steering rules”. This is due to concerns that restrictions on Apple’s App Store may “constrain” the ability for developers to promote offers and directly conclude contracts.

Meanwhile, Apple’s announcement of AI features helped it to rise back up to the second most valuable company in the world, just behind Microsoft. But it has since been pushed down to third place after Nvidia managed to soar past the two companies last week.

