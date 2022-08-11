Danish EV charging platform Monta hires Irish boss to oversee expansion

Monta recently partnered with Irish electrical infrastructure company Core Solutions to establish 50 new EV charging points in Ireland.

Monta, a Denmark-headquartered company that develops tech to facilitate EV charging, has hired an Irish country manager to lead its expansion here.

Ricky Hill will oversee Monta’s regional growth and partnerships with local charge point manufacturers, wholesalers, operators, installers and businesses. He comes to the position from a background in managing mergers and acquisitions and tech.

Monta develops a platform for EV charging services, with an EV charging app for drivers and a portal for businesses. It aims to make locating and using EV charge points more convenient, while businesses can decide who can use their charge points.

Its tech allows any company, organisation and public entity with available sites and space to view, manage and set up charge points for employees, guests and public EV drivers. Charge point owners can then manage users, power usage, pricing, access and transactions through the Monta app.

According to Hill, Ireland is a market with great potential for Monta and EVs.

“The EV industry in Ireland is at a critical point as sales skyrocket, yet the charging infrastructure is significantly behind where it needs to be.”

Ireland has a target to have 945,000 EVs on the roads by 2030, but a study last year suggested that the country lags behind other European nations when it comes to EV charging infrastructure.

Hill added that Monta hopes to facilitate the charging infrastructure expansion in Ireland through an “Airbnb-like service that enables private chargers to be made available for public use, which can be found by anyone using the app”.

Ireland has announced a number of initiatives of late to drive EV and charging infrastructure growth, with the latest being an expansion of EV home charger grant. This allows homeowners to avail of the SEAI grant to install a charger, regardless of whether they have an EV or not. It means people can install a charger in advance of purchasing an electric vehicle, for visitor use or at rented accommodation.

Hill said he was joining the company at an “exceptionally exciting time”.

Monta recently announced a new partnership with Irish electrical infrastructure company Core Solutions to establish 50 new electric car charging points in Ireland.

