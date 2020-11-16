IoT tech developer Clevernet acquires Wi-Fi company Connect2Fi

Clevernet, a software and IoT developer, has announced the acquisition of Wi-Fi hardware provider Connect2Fi.

Two Irish companies working in the development of smart buildings have merged. Clevernet, a Dublin-based developer of software, wireless networking and internet of things (IoT) solutions for energy use announced it had acquired Connect2Fi for an undisclosed sum.

Connect2Fi has been providing Wi-Fi services to the education and hospital sectors for the last five years. Clevernet said this acquisition will now give it access to a portfolio of 130 schools and hospitals across Ireland, including Four Star Pizza and Costa Coffee.

Clevernet has acquired Connect2Fi from the Mainline Group, a utility solutions provider to those servicing power, water, telecom and energy sectors operating in Ireland, the UK and Scandinavia. It was founded by Shane Deasy who previously founded the company Bitbuzz, sold to Virgin Media in 2014.

“Clevernet want to help schools, hotels and retailers to meet the growing internet demand of students as well as providing innovative ways to manage their utility costs,” said Deasy, who is also CEO of Clevernet.

“A good internet service is more essential than ever and the combined experience of Clevernet and Connect2Fi will further enhance our capability and offering.”

The Mainline Group’s managing director, Jamie O’Rourke, added: “This is a natural next step for Connect2Fi, and a great move for Shane and the Connect2Fi team, while at the same time enabling Mainline to re-focus on core business.”

Clevernet was launched this year and is targeting the owners and managers of commercial buildings for more efficient management of these premises. Its service is based on the deployment of wireless technology and AI over a software platform to provide clients with greater level of control.

Irish firms working in the IoT space have caught the interest of international players as well, with Asavie acquired by Akamai Technologies last month. The deal will bring Asavie’s mobile, IoT and security solutions under Akamai’s security and personalisation services product line.