Facebook will acquire neural interface software firm CTRL-Labs

Along with acquiring CTRL-Labs when the deal closes, Facebook will also acquire armband patents that the start-up purchased earlier this year.

On Tuesday (24 September), it emerged that Facebook has agreed to acquire CTRL-Labs, a tech start-up that is developing software to let people control computers with their minds.

CTRL-Labs, which was founded four years ago, has raised around $67m to date from investors including Matrix Partners Capital, GV and Lux Capital. Facebook’s deal with the start-up is estimated to be worth between $500m and $1bn, according to Bloomberg.

The start-up will join Facebook Reality Labs, the division of the tech giant that is currently working on augmented-reality smart glasses.

Facebook’s vice president of AR/VR Andrew ‘Boz’ Bosworth said: “We know there are more natural, intuitive ways to interact with devices and technology. And we want to build them. It’s why we’ve agreed to acquire CTRL-labs. They will be joining our Facebook Reality Labs team where we hope to build this kind of technology, at scale and get it into consumer products faster.”

The start-up has developed a product called CTRL-Kit, which is a “non-invasive neural interface platform that lets developers reimagine the relationship between humans and machines with new, intuitive control schemes.” This device comes in the form of a smartwatch.

The founders of the start-up, Thomas Reardon and Patrick Kaifosh, both hold PhDs in neuroscience from Columbia University. Reardon previously spent nine years working with Microsoft and also served as CTO at Openwave Systems.

Following the announcement, CTRL-Labs tweeted: “Today we’re thrilled to share that Facebook has agreed to acquire CTRL-Labs. Our team is excited to join @boztank and his group Facebook Reality Labs to empower people with non-invasive neural interfaces at scale.”

Along with acquiring CTRL-Labs when the deal eventually closes, Facebook will also acquire armband patents developed by North (formerly Thalmic Labs), which the start-up purchased earlier this year for an undisclosed sum.

Later this week, Facebook will hold its Oclus Connect 6 developer conference from 25-26 September. The company will deliver further updates on its AR/VR efforts to date and plans for the future.