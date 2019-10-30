A look at some of the players leading Galway’s fintech scene

We have rounded up some of the ones to watch in Galway’s fintech scene, from blockchain for credit unions to compliance and AML businesses.

Galway has an impressive reputation for medical device spin-outs and medtech start-ups, thanks to its proximity to NUI Galway and the Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT).

Earlier today, we outlined some of the most notable spin-outs operating in the city, as we continue to celebrate and recognise Galway’s contributions to Ireland’s STEM and business world here on Siliconrepublic.com this month.

While the city is well-known for its medical, engineering and research talents, that’s not all that is going on in Galway. Indeed, the City of Tribes is also home to a burgeoning fintech community.

As detailed earlier this month, there are a number of hubs at the core of Galway’s start-up ecosystem, including academic institutions such as GMIT and NUI Galway, as well as spaces like the PorterShed and Galway Technology Centre (GTC).

It is in these latter two institutions that you will find many of Galway’s fintech players.

Fintech in the GTC

While GMIT and NUI Galway have a big focus on medicine and engineering, GTC’s manager Niamh Costello told Siliconrepublic.com: “Technology is at the heart of what we do.”

An overwhelming majority of the companies based in the GTC are ICT companies. A number of these businesses are developing technology for the financial services industry.

One of the GTC’s fintech tenants is CorribPoint, a former Siliconrepublic.com Start-up of the Week, which has developed a cloud technology for credit unions to meet AML obligations.

Co-founded by Caitriona McGuckian and John Rushe, CorribPoint’s Akula technology targets the credit union market in Ireland and the UK because the founders have substantial domain expertise in the area of audit/compliance in this marketplace, as well as a steady pipeline of potential clients and rich network of contacts.

As well as its indigenous fintech companies, the GTC is also home to some multinationals operating in the fintech and insurtech space.

For instance, Cyber Scout, a company founded in Arizona, runs its operations from the GTC. Cyber Scout offers identity protection, breach protection, response and remediation services to businesses in the financial services.

Acquisitions

In 2017, indigenous Galway insurtech company Vulcan Solutions was acquired by Applied Systems, which still operates in the city.

Applied Systems provides the tools for brokers around the world to build a digital strategy, connecting with customers, insurance business partners and employees anytime, anywhere. Applied Systems is still based in the GTC, even after the acquisition.

In July 2018, another Galway fintech, AmaTech, was acquired by Paragon ID, a French leader in identification solutions in the e-ID, transport, smart cities, traceability and brand protection sectors. At the time of the acquisition, Paragon ID lauded the work of AmaTech in the banking and payment card sector.

Paragon ID’s CEO Julien Zuccarelli said: “AmaTech has an exciting range of technologies, including some unique innovations and patents which we are looking forward to developing further and rapidly bringing to market.”

Another notable 2018 acquisition was the sale of Galway and Wicklow-based fintech PerfectCard. The company was sold to Australian payments giant EML for €6m. Prior to the acquisition, PerfectCard offered employee reward and company expense tools.

Galway’s wider fintech scene

While the GTC certainly plays a role in hosting and Galway’s fintech companies, there are also numerous businesses thriving outside of the centre.

For instance, there’s Bitcub, which is an offshoot of Girt Mobile. Girt Mobile specialises in online and mobile banking products for credit unions as well as corporate clients operating in payments, transport, sport, media and health.

Bitcub itself is a Galway start-up offering AI optimised blockchain solutions to credit unions and building societies, which was founded by Aonghus O’hEocha.

Then there is data sharing platform Priviti, which gives organisations data sharing consent and executes transactions securely. With a head office in the PorterShed in Galway’s Innovation District, Priviti also has a presence in London, Singapore, Dublin and Sydney.

The start-up uses an API-based platform to enable companies to capture, record and manage consent for data sharing, transferring data to third parties securely, while reducing compliance risk. Customers can give or revoke their data sharing or transaction consent with the click of a button.

Ones to watch

Another one of Galway’s most exciting fintech companies is Pip IT Global, which has also previously been featured on Siliconrepublic.com. Pip IT was founded in 2014. Last year, we reported on the news that Pip IT was creating 25 new jobs in Galway, on the back of a €1m funding round led by private investors.

The company has developed a secure and private online payment platform that helps customers spend cash digitally. It has international target markets in Ghana, India, South Africa, Canada and the UK, for its remittance service. The company operates out of Eyre Square’s PorterShed.

The company enables migrants around the world, who are often denied access to banking facilities most people take for granted, to pay bills and transfer money overseas at a by existing payment providers that dominate the remittance market.

The company is in the process of launching two new services, Pip IT banking, which is a partnership with banks in developing countries, so that they can use Pip IT’s collection network to enable their overseas customers to lodge money to their bank accounts back home through the likes of the UK Post Office.

The second service, the Pip IT Pay-In-Person software, which places a “cash payment” option at an online checkout so that security conscious shoppers can pay offline for their online shopping.

Then, of course there is Blockdaemon. Another Galway fintech start-up focusing on blockchain solutions, Blockdaemon’s platform enables users to orchestrate complex networks across multiple clouds and datacentres without the costly and time-consuming overhead.

The Blockdaemon Node Market place provides the comprehensive list of protocols, add-ons and services that are available on the platform, enabling users to find the perfect fit for their application. New protocols are added regularly.

The company currently has live partnerships with GCoin, Citizens Reserve, Shell and IBM, among others. With these companies, Blockdaemon provides a unified, whole-org collaborative experience.