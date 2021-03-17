Incredibuild raises $140m to accelerate developers’ work

The round is led by high-profile US investment firm Insight Partners and will deepen the company’s push into the American market.

Incredibuild, an Israeli company building a software developer platform, has raised $140m in a fresh round of funding to expand operations in the US market.

The company creates a platform for developers and aims to improve the processing times of CPUs by employing underused power in networks with ‘virtualised distributed processing’ technology.

It claims to be profitable, with a 55pc increase in revenue this past year as more companies seek better tools to improve their software developers’ performance. It counts Microsoft, Amazon and Epic Games among its client base.

This round of funding is led by Insight Partners and is the first external investment in the company since it was acquired by private equity firm Fortissimo Capital three years ago.

The company appointed a new CEO, Tami Mazel Shachar, in January of last year to oversee its expansion with gaming emerging as a particular area of interest.

“With the new funding, Incredibuild is poised to expand the market opportunity, enabling companies to maintain their competitive edge,” she said.

“With cloud adoption being paramount, we plan to further scale and evolve our software development acceleration platform for development teams and release managers in verticals such as finance, gaming, and the growing AR and VR markets.”

Lead investor Insight Partners is a backer of Twitter, DocuSign and Shopify, among others. As part of the investment, the VC firm’s managing directors Teddie Wardi and Lonne Jaffe and senior associate Brad Fiedler will be joining Incredibuild’s board of directors.

“We firmly believe that Incredibuild has built a crucial technology for any business that wants to develop better software, radically faster,” Wardi said. “With our long history of investing in the development ecosystem, we are confident that Incredibuild will continue to innovate and build upon their recent momentum.”