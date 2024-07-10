Tipperary’s ZeroMission secures $3m for US and Europe expansion

The company provides an electric vehicle fleet management platform and is already being used by bus operators in California.

ZeroMission has secured $3m in a funding round co-led by European venture capital companies Delta Partners and Greencode with participation from Vireo Ventures and leading industry angel investors.

The funding will be used by the Irish-founded company to expand its operations in Europe and the US.

Founded in 2022 by Leah O’Dwyer and Kevin Christopher and based in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, ZeroMission provides fleet management software to companies operating commercial electric vehicle (EV) fleets.

The platform provides single sign-on, real-time visibility into vehicles, charging stations and scheduling systems. It also aims to optimise energy usage and costs and streamline daily operations for EV operators.

The software is already being used by transit bus operators in California along with other US companies operating EVs for employee commuter services.

‘An urgent industry need’

The founders bring a combined 30 years of EV experience to the start-up, having worked at global companies such as ChargePoint, Siemens and ABM.

Along with expansion, the new investment will be used to enhance product development.

Founder O’Dwyer said the platform helps companies that want to electrify their fleets but are “curtailed by an absence of integrated systems”.

“These missing parts are what we provide for our customers and today’s announcement will enable us to expand our client base significantly,” she said.

Greencode Ventures is a pan-European VC firm specialising in green transition with rapidly scaling digital solutions. Dr Terhi Vapola, managing partner at the firm, said the firm is impressed by the deep industry expertise the ZeroMission team has. “This enables the company to offer an outstanding end-to-end solution in heavy vehicle fleet management, encompassing planning, operation and reporting, with seamless integration to other fleet stakeholders,” she said.

Delta Partners is a venture capital firm that invests in early-stage start-ups in Ireland, with game-tech Jamango and SaaS start-up MarketSizer among its most recent investments. General partner Amy Neale said the ZeroMission team is building “the most comprehensive and integrated EV operating system for commercial fleets”.

“At Delta, we’re thrilled to be going on this journey with them, tackling an immediate and urgent industry need,” she added.

