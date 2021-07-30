Kerry angel investors choose property start-up Lintil as first investment

Lintil has received funding of €270,000 from the Kerry HBAN branch, which it plans to invest in the company’s UK expansion and more staff.

The Kerry Angel Network has announced that it plans to provide €270,000 in funds to online home buying platform Lintil in what will be its first investment.

The Kerry-based angel investors are part of the broader, all-island Halo Business Angel Network (HBAN), which is a joint initiative of Enterprise Ireland, InterTradeIreland and Invest Northern Ireland.

Lintil, which is headquartered in Dublin, plans to use the angels’ funding to hire six more staff and expand into the UK market. The virtual assistant for home-buyers has raised a total of €1m in seed funding, which includes the investment made by the Kerry angels.

HBAN’s Kerry Angel Network, which launched in November 2020, is a community of business angels with a shared vision of nurturing and investing in start-ups. The group’s primary focus is on building awareness of angel investing among Kerry-based companies, or companies that might want to locate themselves in Kerry.

Kerry Angel Network chairperson, Sean Ryan, said: “The Lintil team has demonstrated an appreciation of evolving market trends, and we’re delighted to support them as they grow.

He added that the company was a “standout example of the type of quality start-up” that HBAN introduces to business angels who are seeking a significant return on investment.

Emmet Creighton, co-founder and CEO of Lintil said the funding represented a proud milestone for his platform.

“We are also delighted to announce that this funding will enable the creation of six new jobs at Lintil, and support our ambition to expand into the UK market. HBAN has been a great support in helping us identify well-suited angel investors who believe in our offering, while providing unrivalled strategic advice and contacts that will help accelerate our expansion,” Creighton added.

The company currently employs six staff members and has around 3,000 customers, as well as a dedicated Facebook following of 20,000 people.