NDRC may invest up to €120,000 per start-up in autumn 2018

NDRC’s autumn 2018 investment programme for Dublin is seeking a few good start-ups.

Start-ups can secure investment worth up to €120,000 apiece if they qualify for the next phase of the NDRC’s intake.

The NDRC, one of the most successful accelerators in Europe, is willing to invest between €50,000 and €120,000 per venture as part of its autumn 2018 investment programme.

‘Digital is impacting every business and every sector, and we are seeking people who have seen a problem in their area of expertise – be it finance, sport, legal, retail or beyond – and think there may be a digital solution’

The investment comprises between €30,000 and €100,000 in capital as well as €20,000 in programme activities.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to pitch to the accelerator in July and offers should be made by the end of that month. The accelerator programme will then commence at the beginning of September.

Boot camp for entrepreneurs

What will then follow will be an intense programme where each venture’s ideas will be commercially validated and made investor-ready.

They will also receive expert mentoring in customer discovery, business model design, sales and growth tactics, finance, investment, technology, marketing, design, and communications.

“With our autumn call, NDRC is looking to continue this work and discover more and more exciting, innovative digital businesses,” said NDRC CEO Ben Hurley.

“Through our activities with each entrepreneur, we position each company as well as possible to secure further funding, to continue their growth.

“We build and invest in start-ups with digital technology at the heart of the business. In our experience, though, the founders behind these businesses are often from varied backgrounds, not always digital in nature.

“Digital is impacting every business and every sector, and we are seeking people who have seen a problem in their area of expertise – be it finance, sport, legal, retail or beyond – and think there may be a digital solution with international growth potential.”

The accelerator’s portfolio of digital companies over the last 10 years includes: Nuritas, Logentries, Bizimply, Boxever, SilverCloud and Tandem HR Solutions.

Successful companies from its portfolio had raised in excess of €152m at the end of 2016.