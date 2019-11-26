What is Ualá? The fintech that just raised $150m from SoftBank and Tencent

Ualá will use the funding to accelerate growth in Argentina, develop more products and triple its workforce in the country.

On Monday (25 November), Argentinian fintech start-up Ualá announced that it has raised $150m in Series C funding. The round was led by Tencent and SoftBank’s Latin America-focused Innovation fund.

Executives from both companies will now join Ualá’s board. There were additional contributions to the investment round from Endeavor Catalyst, Goldman Sachs Investment Partners, Soros Fund Management LLC, Monashees, Ribbit Capital and Jefferies LLC.

Founded by Buenos Aires native and Harvard graduate Pierpaolo Barbieri, Ualá provides mobile banking services that are quite similar to those offered by Revolut, Monzo, Nubank and N26. Barbeiri now serves as CEO of the company, which aims to disrupt financial services in South America.

The market for fintech in Argentina

In a recent press release, the CEO said: “Financial services are based on three pillars: payments, credits, and investments. Our goal is to disrupt access to these services, giving more people the ability to create a credit history in an inclusive and transparent manner.”

The company is targeting Barbeiri’s home country, where only 41pc of citizens own a debit card. According to figures from the World Bank, only 7pc of people in Argentina have applied for loans at traditional financial institutions.

Ualá’s primary offering is a prepaid, global Mastercard that allows users to transfer money, invest in mutual funds, request loans, pay bills and do the usual things we have come to expect from neobanks.

Since its launch, Ualá has loaned $1.3m to customers in Argentina and has seen 4pc of the country’s population adopt its financial services. The company says that 13pc of these people are aged between 18 and 25.

Plans for funding

Ualá has partnerships with companies like Netflix, Rappi and Spotify, which it plans to strengthen over time. It’s not yet clear if the fintech has any plans to join forces with any of Tencent’s companies, like WeChat.

Since the company was launched in August 2016, Ualá has raised $10m in Series A funding, $34m in Series B funding and this month it closed $150m in Series C, bringing the total raised by the company to $194m to date.

The latest funding round will be used to accelerate growth and help the company to develop more product offerings for purchases and savings, as well as financing.

According to Contxto, scaling is also on the horizon for Ualá, as the company aims to triple its size and create 400 new positions over the next year.