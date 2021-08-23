WorldRemit, now called Zepz, valued at $5bn after latest funding round

CEO Breon Corcoran announced WorldRemit’s rebranding as Zepz. The company might be in for a potential IPO as soon as next year.

Digital money transfer start-up Zepz, formerly called WorldRemit, has raised $292m in a Series E funding round announced today (23 August), valuing the company at $5bn.

This comes ahead of a potential initial public offering which could be as soon as 2022, according to Bloomberg.

Existing investors such as Leapfrog, TCV and Accel were joined by new investors Farallon Capital, among others.

Zepz is a digital cross-border payments platform with more than 11m users across its two brands, WorldRemit and Sendwave. Known to most people as WorldRemit, the holding company was rebranded to Zepz after it acquired Africa-focused remittance app Sendwave last August, according to CEO Breon Corcoran.

Corcoran, who is the former CEO of Paddy Power, said: “Today’s announced raise is another important step in the execution of our strategy. Following the acquisition of Sendwave we have made significant progress with the integration of the different businesses and are retaining both the Sendwave and WorldRemit brands.

“In that context we are proud to announce the rebranding of our holding company to Zepz.”

WorldRemit was founded in 2010 by Ismail Ahmed as a digital-only response to traditional, slower cross-border payments services with high transaction fees. The acquisition of Sendwave for $500m last year then valued the company at $1.5bn, Bloomberg reported.

The company said that it reaches more than 5,000 money transfer corridors, including in emerging markets, and increases geographical connectivity to underserved areas such as parts of Africa and Asia.

It said the new funding round will be used to invest in its existing technology and expand its platform to new markets with growth opportunities.

“The additional funds raised enable us to accelerate investment to prosecute our very sizeable growth opportunity whilst further strengthening our high-quality investor base and our mission to provide fair, fast, flexible payments for our customers,” Corcoran added.

London-headquartered Zepz has 15 regional offices worldwide and employs more than 1,500 people. Last year, the company reported more than 50m transactions on its platform, culminating in a $10bn transfer volume and $338m in revenue.