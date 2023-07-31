Accenture to cut almost 900 jobs in Ireland

The multinational currently employs 6,500 people in Ireland.

Following the announcement that it would cut 2.5pc of its global workforce, Accenture will cut 890 staff from its Irish operations.

The company, which currently employs around 6,500 people in Ireland, informed affected staff today (31 July).

An Accenture spokesperson said the company will begin a collective employee consultation for the proposed redundancy programme.

“Our business in Ireland continues to show strong performance and we remain focused on our strategy to be at the centre of our clients’ business and help them reinvent themselves to reach new levels of performance,” they said.

“We continue to focus on ensuring we have the right talent to serve our clients, to invest in our people and recruit in critical skills areas. We remain firmly committed to our business in Ireland and will continue managing for the long term.”

In March of this year, Accenture said it would be cutting 2.5pc of its workforce – approximately 19,000 jobs – from across its global operations as part of a series of cost-saving measures.

At the time, the company also trimmed its annual revenue growth expectations, although it said at the time that hiring would not stop completely despite the planned job cuts to certain areas.

Last month, the multinational announced that it would invest $3bn in AI over the next three years and plans to double its AI-focused staff through a mix of hiring, acquisitions and training.

Globally, Accenture serves clients in some 120 countries, providing them with digital, cloud and security services. Its workforce currently stands at more than 738,000 people.

The company has had a strong Irish presence for several decades with its flagship R&D and global innovation centre, The Dock, based in Ireland.

Last year, Accenture Ireland announced a changeover in its leadership in Ireland. It appointed Hilary O’Meara to take over from former country managing director, Alastair Blair.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.