Accenture appoints new country managing director for Ireland

Hilary O’Meara has been named as the new country managing director for Accenture Ireland, with responsibility for the continued growth of the professional services firm in the country.

Accenture has been operating in Ireland for several decades and employs around 5,500 people here. The country is home to The Dock, Accenture’s flagship R&D and global innovation centre, as well as its corporate services hub that deals with internal operations globally.

O’Meara has been with Accenture for almost 30 years. During that time, she has led Accenture’s strategy and consulting, resources and technology divisions.

Last August, she was appointed as director of operations for Accenture UK and Ireland. She will continue to serve on the UK and Ireland executive team in her new role as country managing director.

O’Meara is a graduate of University College Dublin (UCD), where she received a BSc in computer science. She is a member of the advisory board at the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School and was previously a board member of Fast Track to IT, an organisation dedicated to growing Ireland’s talent pipeline in the tech sector.

O’Meara will succeed Accenture’s current country managing director for Ireland, Alastair Blair. She will take up the role on 1 January 2023, while Blair will be retiring early next year.

Simon Eaves, market unit lead for Accenture UK and Ireland, said that O’Meara brings a breadth of skills from across the business with extensive leadership experience.

“She also has a deep passion for inclusion and diversity in the workplace,” Eaves added. “Hilary’s unwavering commitment to our clients, people and communities makes her the right choice to continue driving momentum and growth for our clients and Accenture.”

Eaves also thanked Blair for his work for the firm over the years. “It is thanks to his exceptional leadership and commitment to our business that we have grown as a business in Ireland and supported our clients through some very challenging times. I wish him all the best in his retirement.”

