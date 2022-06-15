Adobe plans to release a free version of Photoshop for web users

The free version of Photoshop is being tested in Canada and will have some features only accessible to paying Adobe subscribers.

Adobe is planning to release a free web version of its popular image editing tool Photoshop, The Verge reported yesterday (14 June).

The free version of Photoshop is initially being tested with users in Canada, with plans to eventually roll out the service further. Users in Canada are currently able to access this version of Photoshop using a free Adobe account.

Photoshop has long been seen as the industry standard when it comes to image editing software, but accessing it requires paying a monthly licence fee. Meanwhile, free photo editing tools such as Pixlr, Canva and Photopea have been popping up on the internet in recent years.

It is likely that Adobe is releasing a free version of Photoshop in a bid to entice more users to start using the premium version of the software. As The Verge reported, the company has used a similar strategy for some of its mobile apps such as Fresco and Express.

Adobe told The Verge that the ‘freemium’ version will have some features gated off. These features will only be available to paid subscribers, but the company said enough of the software’s tools will be accessible for free users to utilise Photoshop’s core functions.

“We want to make [Photoshop] more accessible and easier for more people to try it out and experience the product,” Adobe VP of digital imaging Maria Yap told The Verge.

Adobe first launched a web version of Photoshop last October, though the initial release was limited in its functionality. It was pitched by Adobe as a way to connect users with one another, allowing collaborators to view the work of others on the web while providing feedback.

The company has since provided updates for the web version of Photoshop, with new editing and usability enhancements announced yesterday. These updates will include mobile browser access, performance enhancements and editing features such curves, refine edge and smart objects conversion.

“We’re continuing to add new capabilities to Photoshop on the web, making it not only a great way to collaborate on projects but also to facilitate key edits in your browser,” said Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice-president of Adobe Creative Cloud.

