Apple drops M2-powered iPad Pro and a new iPad with USB-C

The new iPad Pro ‘pushes the boundaries of what’s possible on the iPad’, according to Apple.

A little over a month after unveiling the iPhone 14, Apple is back with a host of new devices including all-new iPad and iPad Pro models as well as a new Apple TV 4K.

One highlight is the introduction of Apple’s own M2 chip in the iPad Pro – which comes in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes. The M2 is Apple’s most powerful processor, unveiled in June to power a new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Meanwhile, the 10th generation standard iPad model gets the A14 Bionic chip with a redesigned screen, a USB-C port, and a host of other improvements over previous generations.

Both the new iPad models, which will be running on iPadOS 16, are now available for order and will be in stores starting 26 October. Apple also said that App Store submissions from developers are now open for iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1.

Here’s a closer look at the new hardware Apple unveiled yesterday (18 October).

iPad Pro powered by M2

The new M2-powered iPad Pro has been described as pushing “the boundaries of what’s possible on the iPad”.

“The new iPad Pro features incredible performance and the most advanced technologies, including a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience, ProRes video capture, superfast wireless connectivity and powerful iPadOS 16 features,” said Apple senior VP of worldwide marketing Greg Joswiak. “There’s nothing else like it.”

The M2 is an evolution of the M1 chip announced in November 2020 and the Pro and Max versions introduced last October. It is built on second-generation five-nanometre technology, which takes the performance of the M1 even further with a faster CPU and neural engine and more powerful GPU.

Alongside the M2 performance boost, the iPad Pro can now detect when the Apple Pencil is hovering up to 12mm above the display – allowing users to see a preview of their mark before they make it. This aims to make sketching and drawing on the device much easier.

The new iPad Pro also comes with faster connectivity supports with Wi-Fi 6E and better 5G support around the world. iPadOS 16 also introduces new productivity features to make working on the device more seamless, including Stage Manager and desktop-class apps.

The iPad Pro doesn’t come cheap. The 11-inch model comes in at a starting price in Ireland of €1,079 while the 12.9-inch model will set you back €1,479.

The 10th generation iPad

Featuring a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, the latest device in the standard iPad series comes with a host of upgrades in four vibrant colours: blue, pink, yellow and silver.

This new iPad is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, which has been around for a while. Apple said this gives the new iPad strong performance and better efficiency with up to 24-hour battery life.

Updated cameras include an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for better video calls and an updated 12MP back camera for better photos and 4K videography.

Another key element of the new iPad is that it comes with a USB-C port – which in the EU will soon be the norm. This can also be used to pair and charge the first generation Apple Pencil – although it lacks the same hovering capabilities of the iPad Pro.

There’s also a new Magic Keyboard Folio for the iPad that finally has media control keys, unlike previous versions. This needs to be bought separately.

“The new iPad delivers more value, more versatility – and is simply more fun,” said Joswiak. In Ireland, its price starts at €599.

Apple TV 4K

Described by the company as the best Apple TV yet, the new Apple TV 4K packs a punch with the A15 Bionic chip and HDR10+ to significantly improve the TV viewing (and gaming) experience.

The A15 was first introduced when Apple launched the iPhone 13 last year and is set to deliver faster performance on the latest iteration of the Apple TV along with more fluid gameplay.

HDR10+ support joins Dolby Vision on Apple TV 4K, giving users high-quality experiences when viewing content. It also runs on tvOS 16 and comes with the Siri Remote that, along with integration with other Apple devices, is designed to make TV viewing more intuitive.

“Apple TV 4K is the ultimate way for Apple users to enjoy their favourite entertainment on the biggest screen in the home, and now it is more powerful than ever,” said Apple VP of worldwide product marketing Bob Borchers. “It offers something for everyone in the family to love.”

Available for online orders now, the Apple TV 4K will hit stores on 4 November. In Ireland, the Wi-Fi-only version costs €169 while the Ethernet-enabled version comes in at €189.

