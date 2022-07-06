CWSI snaps up Belgian IT business to further its Benelux expansion

CWSI recently acquired Dutch mobile enterprise security company Blaud and now has offices in the UK, the Netherlands and Ireland.

Irish-headquartered cybersecurity company CWSI is acquiring Mobco, a Belgian business that provides workplaces with integrated hardware, software and services.

Mobco has operations in Belgium and Luxembourg, and has strategic vendor partnerships with Samsung, Apple, Ivanti, VMware, Jamf and Lookout.

The deal follows CWSI’s recent acquisition of Dutch enterprise mobile security company Blaud. It now has its eye on expansion in Benelux and beyond.

CWSI already has offices in Dublin, the UK and the Netherlands. It focuses on mobile and cloud security, providing consulting, professional services and managed services to organisations in Ireland, the UK and Europe across a wide range of sectors.

Following its acquisition of Mobco, CWSI forecasts annualised group revenues of €35m, with UK and European markets accounting for 80pc of the total.

Under the terms of the deal, Mobco will become a subsidiary of CWSI, with its 26 employees remaining part of the company. Mobco’s customers will be able to access CWSI’s range of technical skills and resources, including its dedicated Microsoft security practice.

CWSI is planning to make Mobco’s proprietary Workplace portal available in all its territories and channels. Workplace is a cloud-based SaaS platform that simplifies the procurement, management, repair and security of all aspects of the modern workplace through an employee self-service model.

The platform has already been adopted by customers such as Accenture and the Belgian Defence Forces.

“This latest acquisition cements our European growth strategy, expanding our market opportunity and bringing valuable intellectual property into the group,” said Ronan Murphy, co-founder and CEO of CWSI.

“I look forward to enhancing our offering with Mobco’s depth of expertise across modern workplace security and mobility to drive value for our customers, partners, and shareholders.”

Ulrik Van Schepdael, founder and CEO of Mobco, added: “Bringing our people, intellectual property and customer relationships together provides a great opportunity to create a true European leader in managing and securing the modern workplace. I’m excited about the growth possibilities for the new, bigger CWSI group.”

