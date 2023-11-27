Equinix strikes deal to bring quantum computer tech to Ireland

Earlier this year, Equinix partnered with a UK quantum computing company to bring this powerful technology to Irish businesses.

Digital infrastructure company Equinix is giving its Irish customers access to quantum computing technology through a new partnership with a French company.

Equinix is collaborating with Alice & Bob, a French company that is working to build reliable quantum processors. Through this deal, Equinix said its customers will get access to Alice & Bob’s technology to benefit their businesses.

Quantum computers hold endless potential for humanity, but certain hurdles remain in the technology’s development, such as the risk of errors in their calculations. Alice & Bob said it is working to create fault-resistant quantum computers to address this issue, with its own self-correcting quantum bit called the cat qubit.

The company was founded in 2020 and managed to raise $30m in Series A funding last year. CEO Théau Peronnin said its technology is moving out of the lab and “into the real world”.

“Equinix is the ideal partner to bring the quantum revolution into society,” Peronnin said. “We are looking forward to helping Equinix customers solve some of the world’s most challenging problems.”

Equinix – which has five data centres across Dublin – has been looking into the potential of quantum computers this year. In March, the company announced a partnership with a UK quantum computing company, to bring the technology to Ireland sometime this year.

Peter Lantry, who was appointed as managing director for Equinix in Ireland earlier this year, said businesses, academics and policymakers in Ireland are excited about quantum computing and the “seemingly limitless potential that it holds”.

“This partnership with Alice & Bob provides a gateway to that technology and with it, opens doors to game-changing innovations,” Lantry said. “Our mission is to support businesses and give them access to the digital tools and ecosystems that will determine their success.

“This announcement is a shining reflection of that mission and we are immensely proud that through our partnerships with the scientific community, businesses in Ireland can now access quantum technologies more easily than ever before.”

