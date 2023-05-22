Instagram’s Twitter challenger app due for summer launch

Leaked images of the app have been shared online, while creators claim it will be compatible with other decentralised apps like Mastodon.

Twitter has a new competitor approaching, with multiple reports stating that Instagram will launch its own text-based alternative this summer.

A limited version of this Meta app is being tested by various celebrities and influencers, according to sources speaking with Bloomberg. An email discussing the planned launch of this app was also seen by TechCrunch.

In March, Meta confirmed to multiple media outlets that it is working on a “standalone decentralised social network” for sharing text-based content, codenamed P92.

The move was seen as Meta trying to capitalise on a growing demand for an alternative to Twitter since Elon Musk’s takeover. Twitter’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted “game on” yesterday (21 May) in response to the planned challenger app.

While full details of the Meta app have not been announced, leaked screenshots of the project have been shared on Lia Haberman’s Substack page.

Haberman claims she spoke to a content creator, who revealed the image and the planned features of the app. The app will reportedly be decentralised and be made compatible with apps such as Mastodon, another Twitter competitor.

Mastodon tweeted on 30 October that it got more than 70,000 sign-ups on the day after Musk’s Twitter deal closed.

Some of the planned features for the new app share similarities to Twitter, such as a centralised feed showing followers and recommended content. Users will be able to post updates with a 500-character limit, add media like photos and engage with posts by liking and reposting.

There are also planned safety features such as two-factor authentication and the ability to block accounts, according to Haberman.

Twitter has been in a chaotic period since Musk’s takeover, with a significantly reduced workforce, multiple outages and concerns among advertisers.

But Musk’s recent decision to step down as CEO – something planned for months – has reportedly eased some concerns among advertisers. The Financial Times reports that GroupM recently removed its “high-risk” classifier for Twitter.

The social media platform is also reportedly taking steps to become an “everything app”, a goal that Musk mentioned last year. Last week, Twitter acquired tech talent recruiting service Laskie, Bloomberg reports.

