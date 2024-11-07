Canada orders TikTok to close business, allows app to function

Last year, Canada, the EU and the UK banned the app from government devices citing security concerns.

Canada orders TikTok to wind up its business in the country, but allows for the app to remain functional for users.

The Canadian Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne made a statement yesterday (6 November) explaining that the decision to close TikTok Technology Canada Inc, TikTok’s Canadian business, was a result of a “multi-step” national security review.

“The government’s decision was made in accordance with the Investment Canada Act, which allows for the review of foreign investments that may be injurious to Canada’s national security,” Champagne said.

The action to order TikTok Canada’s wind up is due to national security risks associated with TikTok owner Chinese ByteDance Ltd’s operations in the country through the app, the Minister said.

Some ex-TikTok employees told Fortune earlier this year that the app’s claimed independence from ByteDance is “cosmetic,” with a particular ex-staff member saying that he emailed hundreds of thousands of sensitive US users’ data to the parent company in Beijing fortnightly.

The shutdown of its Canadian business would mean job losses for hundreds of employees, a TikTok spokesperson told Associated Press.

According to the spokesperson, TikTok “will challenge this order in court”.

While Champagne clarified that the government is not blocking access to the app in the country, he warned users to “adopt good cybersecurity practices and assess the possible risks” of social media platforms, and urged users to be aware of which country’s laws apply to the app.

However, Micheal Geist, a University of Ottawa academic in internet and e-commerce said that the wind-down order will “make matters worse,” since the risks associated with using the app remain while the ability to hold the company accountable is weakened in Canada.

In a, what the country called a ‘precautionary’ move, the Canadian government banned TikTok from government devices last year, explaining that the app’s data collection methods provide “considerable access” to the contents of the phone it is installed in, around the time the European Commission also asked all its employees to delete the app from devices provided by the organisation.

This, while the UK banned TikTok from government devices for “good cyber hygiene” last March following a National Cyber Security Centre review of the app.

TikTok’s future in the US has seen ups and downs in recent years with attempts from the US government to ban the TikTok in the country if its owner ByteDance does not sell its stake in the app.

However, with president-elect Donald Trump set to take over, the app’s luck might shift for the better.

Trump, who previously tried to ban the app himself, joined the platform earlier this June and since has claimed that he will “save TikTok in America,” if he won.

