Dublin’s EPRI leads European project to advance AI use in the energy sector

The aim of the project is to develop and test AI tools to boost the efficiency and sustainability of Europe’s energy sector.

Dublin-headquartered EPRI Europe is leading a new project aimed at accelerating the use of artificial intelligence (AI) applications for the energy sector.

The non-profit, which was founded in 2019, said that the three-year project called AI-EFFECT will develop a digital platform to help the AI industry and energy utilities in Europe work together and innovate.

Bringing together 19 European organisations across research and the energy industry, the project will develop demonstrations in Denmark, the Netherlands, Portugal and Germany to address different use cases, including multi-energy systems, congestion management, energy efficiency and DER (Distributed Energy Resources) integration.

The organisations involved are Maynooth University and IKIM Digital Solutions in Ireland, TU Delft and Tennet in the Netherlands, DNV in Norway, ENEL in Italy, EDRD in Spain, and others in Denmark, Germany, France and Austria.

The project, which is funded by Horizon Europe, aims to enable secure data sharing, AI model development, testing and validation, and seamless integration with the EU data spaces framework.

AI has broad energy applications including forecasting energy demand, network anomaly detection, simulation and reporting automation. The AI-EFFECT platform will help ensure that these AI tools are tested securely before deployment on real-world systems, following European data-sharing rules, EPRI Europe said.

“By making energy systems smarter, more efficient, and more reliable, we’re directly supporting decarbonisation efforts and advancing EPRI Europe’s mission of driving innovation to ensure a cleaner, more resilient energy future,” said Eamonn Lannoye, EPRI Europe’s managing director.

“We expect that this initiative will drive innovation and significantly enhance the efficiency and the intrinsic security of energy systems across Europe,” said Gianni Vittorio Armani, head of Enel grids and innovation.

There is a growing need to boost the efficiency, resilience and sustainability of critical energy infrastructure in the face of a deepening climate crisis, with the latest data from Copernicus showing that 2024 is on track to be the hottest year on record.

SETU’s Sean Lyons recently spoke to SiliconRepublic.com about the need to make Europeans into energy citizens, who are truly invested in energy development. Lyons argues that developing small, smart energy parks, which bring energy generation as close as possible to the site of use, will help in the goal of creating sustainable energy communities.

