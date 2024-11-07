SETU researchers contribute to NASA space mission

The mission includes studies of solar wind, a radiation-tolerant moss, spacecraft materials, and a cold-welding experiment for space applications.

A commercial resupply services space mission which was recently conducted by NASA and SpaceX was assisted by two researchers from the South East Technological University (SETU).

SETU’s Dr Mark Wylie, a lecturer in aerospace engineering, and Theeba Shafeeg, a postgraduate researcher, both worked on the mission as part of the Astrobeat project.

According to SETU, this project marks the first investigation of the cold-welding phenomenon for use in spacecraft hull repair following a hypervelocity impact by space debris or micrometeorite.

Wylie and Shafeeg also both witnessed the launch of the mission, which is NASA’s and SpaceX’s 31st commercial resupply services mission, from the Kennedy Space Center.

The launch occurred at around 2:30am GMT on Tuesday (5 November).

Commenting on Astrobeat, Wylie said: “This is a momentous occasion for SETU to have contributed to a pan-European project that will both further specialist knowledge in this field but also demonstrates the design, manufacturing, and qualification of an open-source experimental payload that can be developed into other space-bound materials experiments by others.”

He added: “I was delighted for Theeba to get an opportunity to demonstrate her research in-situ at such an early stage. It will provide a unique opportunity to gather data in the space environment.”

Shafeeg also explained that Astrobeat forms a chapter of her ongoing PhD research, titled ‘An Investigation into Cold-welding in the Space Environment’ at SETU.

She added: “It is exciting to see the research develop into a real-world project within the space industry, and it’s been an incredible experience overall.”

Astrobeat details

NASA’s launch on Tuesday saw an experimental test rig being sent up for testing and qualification, at technology readiness level (TRL) 6, on the International Space Station’s (ISS) Bishop Module for a three-month period.

Some micrometeoroids and space debris traveling at hyper velocities could perforate the outer surfaces of spacecraft, and could jeopardise mission success or crew safety.

The ability to repair impact damage from inside a spacecraft may be more efficient and safer for crew members, and it is for this reason that the Astrobeat project was included in NASA’s latest mission. Cold welding employs a calibrated force to join metallic materials without heat, minimising risks like structural damage to spacecraft from high temperatures. The technique also benefits from the microgravity environment present on space stations such as the ISS.

Both Wylie and Shafeeg, through their collaboration with Dr Leonardo Barilaro of Malta College of Arts, Science & Technology, specifically worked on the mechanical design of the cold-welding experiment.

SETU elaborated: “This 1U payload will remotely actuate several spring-loaded chambers to yield material samples into one another; a novel method to measure the weld onset using a custom milli-ohm meter will be tested.

“Embedded cameras will also monitor the experiment.”

