Irish Government unveils ‘refreshed’ national AI strategy

A number of new measures have been announced as part of Ireland’s national AI strategy, including expanded upskilling initiatives.

The Government of Ireland has today (6 November) launched a ‘refreshed’ national artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, building upon Ireland’s first strategy which was launched in July 2021.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke, TD launched the refreshed AI strategy alongside Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Dara Calleary, TD.

According to the Government, the refreshed strategy aims to take into account several significant developments in AI technology and regulation since the original strategy, titled ‘AI – Here for Good’, was published, such as the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022 and the implementation of the EU AI Act over the summer. In particular, the strategy hopes to ensure that Ireland is a “leader” in the effective implementation of the EU AI Act.

Some of the new measures listed in the new AI strategy include: establishing an AI regulatory sandbox to foster innovation in AI; creating a safe space where civil and public servants are encouraged to experiment with AI tools; commissioning a landmark study on the potential impacts of AI (including generative AI) and other advanced technologies on key sectors of the Irish economy; and expanding the range of digital upskilling and reskilling initiatives, including those available via Skillnet Ireland and Springboard+.

The refresh also mentions a strategic action of supporting the establishment of infrastructure, including data centres, to underpin the roll-out of the “next waves of AI technologies”, as well as a national campaign to raise awareness among SMEs of the benefits of AI adoption and the supports available. A recent survey conducted by Amárach Research found that very small businesses are less likely to embrace AI compared to their larger counterparts.

Commenting on the strategy, Burke said: “AI presents opportunities completely unlike those we have experienced before with previous technological advancements, in terms of their potentially transformative impact for our collective good.

“There are clear economic opportunities for both our international competitiveness and also at individual business level.”

Calleary also explained the Government’s approach to the strategy, saying that there is “a huge opportunity for Ireland to harness AI for our greater good”, particularly when it comes to the topic of business, the economy and wider society in general.

“We are all responsible for responsible AI,” he said. “Building public trust is a huge part of our approach. We are implementing the regulatory structure to provide for the supervision and enforcement of the EU AI Act in Ireland.”

Further information about the new strategy can be viewed here.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.