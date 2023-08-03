Salesforce to cut roughly 50 jobs in Ireland

A company spokesperson told media outlets that it is making changes to its sales and customer success teams in order to ‘always have the right resources in place to meet the needs of our customers’.

Global software company Salesforce is cutting as many as 50 staff from its Irish operations, according to multiple reports.

The company told multiple outlets that it is making changes to its sales and customer success teams in Ireland in order to “ensure we always have the right resources in place to meet the needs of our customers”.

A Salesforce spokesperson told The Irish Times and the Business Post that the company still plans to “invest and grow” in Ireland. Salesforce currently employs roughly 2,000 people in Ireland.

In 2019, the company began a hiring spree in Ireland with plans to create 1,500 new jobs and build a new tower at Dublin’s North Docks. This tower officially opened earlier this year.

But Salesforce has cut its global staff multiple times since 2019. In January, the software company revealed plans to lay off around 10pc of its total global workforce. It also planned to close some of its offices around the world as part of these cutback plans.

Salesforce had already cut a lot of its staff in 2020 despite enjoying very strong earnings in the second quarter of that year. It said it was laying off around 1,000 staff globally amid plans to position the company for future growth.

The latest 50 job cuts are separate from the global job cuts Salesforce announced earlier this year, Bloomberg reports. At time of writing, the company has not responded to a request to comment.

This news follows an announcement from Accenture earlier this week that it will cut 890 staff from its Irish operations. A company spokesperson said it will begin a collective employee consultation for the proposed redundancy programme.

In March of this year, Accenture said it would be cutting 2.5pc of its workforce – approximately 19,000 jobs – from across its global operations as part of a series of cost-saving measures.

