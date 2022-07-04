Two Louth tech companies merge to serve ‘workplace of the future’

Both companies, Cusken and Sync IT, will continue to operate as standalone brands under one business following the merger.

Managed IT and cybersecurity company, Sync IT, is merging with its fellow Co Louth-based business, Cusken Limited.

Sync IT’s merger with the business supplies company will create four new jobs over the next 18 months. This will bring their total staff numbers to 26 by the end of 2023. Both companies have been customers of each other.

Sync IT was founded in 2013 by IT managed services and security professionals Joe Molloy and Allison Cooney. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses in the north-east of Ireland and is one of the only accredited Microsoft cloud partners in the region. Its clients include McArdle Skeath, Truform Laser Dies and Thermodial.

Cusken provides a variety of business equipment to companies nationwide. It sells AV gear, printers, photocopiers, cash registers and ergonomic office furniture. It was established in 1987 by Paddy McCusker and John McKenna. Its clients include the HSE, Educational Training Boards and the Irish Aviation Authority.

Both Cusken and Sync IT will continue to operate as standalone brands. “Two brands, one company,” said Molloy.

“Our client base will have access to our combined suite of services including IT managed services, digital transformation, cybersecurity and the sales and servicing of photocopiers, printers, audio-visual, retail equipment, and office furniture in addition to a combined 45 years’ of business expertise and service to clients.”

Molloy will become the managing director of the newly merged business, with Cooney serving as technical account director.

He described the merging of the two companies as “a meeting of both hearts and heads.”

“Sync IT and Cusken have similar cultures, values, and ways of working. That’s the heart. Equally, by combining both company’s core competencies and skill-bases, the new merger is ready to take advantage of emerging consolidations in IT, technology and ‘the workplace of the future’. That’s the head.”

McCusker will be business development director. “The backbone of our commitment to the merger is an obsession to put our customers first and stay relevant to them as the modern office and technology evolves,” McCusker said.

