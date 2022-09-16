TikTok is now trying to BeReal with a new feature

A new feature called TikTok Now lets users do essentially the same thing as BeReal, with the added option of sharing a 10-second video.

Every few years, a social media app emerges out of the blue and gains popularity for its unique offering, while existing players scramble to introduce similar features to ride the wave.

With BeReal now making the rounds for its simple and appealing concept, TikTok is doing exactly that – launching what appears to be a copy-and-pasted feature on its platform.

BeReal is a French social media app that lets users share what they’re doing using both their front and back camera at a randomised time once a day.

Now, TikTok has announced a new feature called TikTok Now that will let users across the world essentially do the same thing – share a daily “authentic” moment with friends and followers. The only difference is TikTok Now has the option of a 10-second video too.

TikTok described Now, which is rolling out to users across the world in the coming weeks, as “a daily photo and video experience to share your most authentic moments with the people who matter the most”.

Similar to BeReal, users will receive a daily prompt to capture a video or photo of what they’re up to at that particular time.

“Now brings the authenticity of TikTok to a whole new creative experience that connects you with those closest to you,” the company said in a statement.

While TikTok Now will be available in the US through the main app, it may be launched as a separate app for users in other regions.

TikTok also confirmed a number of safety features that will be extended for underage users of the platform using TikTok Now. This includes defaulting accounts of users under 16 to private and restricting comments for 13 to 15-year-olds to just friends.

Users under the age of 18 will not be able to share their content on the public TikTok Explore feed that lets users find content.

First launched in 2020 by Alexis Barreyat, BeReal pitches itself as an alternative to platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat – offering a “unique way to discover who your friends really are in their daily life”.

However, along with TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat have also been quick to jump on the trend. Instagram reportedly started testing a feature that is very similar to BeReal last month. Snapchat also released a Dual Camera feature that is based on the same concept but offers a slightly different experience.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.