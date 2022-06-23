Tipperary tech company VisionID acquired by US firm

Peak Technologies has snapped up VisionID to boost its presence in Europe’s automatic identification and data capture market.

Irish hardware technology company VisionID has been acquired by US-based Peak Technologies for an undisclosed sum.

Headquartered in Tipperary, VisionID is a systems integrator of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) hardware, labels, software and services. It was founded in 2000, specialising in the provision of mobile computing, wireless tech, and barcode printing and scanning services.

VisionID has been primarily focused on enterprise customers in the healthcare, food and beverage and industrial end markets, with clients including Kerry, Dell, Janssen and Boston Scientific.

Now, it is becoming part of Peak Technologies, which is an AIDC systems integrator based in the US state of Maryland.

With more than 35 years of experience in the industry, Peak Technologies provides consultancy on business processes, software and hardware, as well as turn-key services for equipment repair, lifecycle support, technology and business services.

It is a portfolio company of Sole Source Capital, a private equity company founded in 2016 that invests in fragmented, high-growth industrial subsectors. It is headquartered in Texas and has offices in California.

As well as VisionID, Peak Technologies also acquired Dutch AIDC hardware provider Dalosy, further strengthening the company’s footprint in Europe.

“We are excited to welcome the VisionID and Dalosy teams to Peak Technologies. These companies offer highly technical solution offerings in the Irish, Dutch and Belgian AIDC and managed services markets,” said Peak Technologies CEO Tony Rivers.

“They will further add to Peak’s ability to support our growing multinational customer base both in North America and Europe.”

These acquisitions mark Sole Source Capital’s 15th investment in the AIDC industry. It also brings Peak’s own acquisition count to eight since it was acquired by the private equity firm.

Companies previously snapped up by Peak Technologies include Optical Phusion, Inovity, Bar Code Direct, DBK Concepts, Avalon Integration and Graphic Label.

