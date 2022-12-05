What is going on between Twitter and Apple?

Elon Musk said Apple had ‘mostly stopped’ its advertising on Twitter, while the social media company has reportedly been offering incentives to bring back advertisers.

Elon Musk said Apple has “fully resumed” its advertising on Twitter, reducing a period of uncertainty between the two companies.

Musk made the claim during a Twitter Spaces conversation on Saturday 3 December. The billionaire added that Apple is the largest advertiser on Twitter, Bloomberg reports.

The social media company has been facing issues in advertising since Musk took over Twitter at the end of October. Last month, global media investment company GroupM reportedly advised clients that buying ads on Twitter had become a “high-risk” endeavour.

Other big ad players such as IPG and Omnicom Media Group had also recommended that clients pause ads on Twitter.

What happened between Twitter and Apple?

Musk made the issues between the two companies public in a Twitter post at the end of November. The billionaire said Apple had “mostly stopped” its advertising on Twitter and tagged Apple CEO Tim Cook in a reply, asking for a response.

Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Musk also claimed that Apple had “threatened” to withhold Twitter from its App Store without an explanation. The same day, Musk created a poll for his Twitter followers, asking if Apple should “publish all censorship actions it has taken that affect its customers”.

Apple had committed more than $150m on Twitter ads in 2022, three sources told The New York Times last month. However, the company paused its advertising after the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting that occurred on 19 November, two people told The New York Times.

Less than 24 hours after former US president Donald Trump’s account was reinstated, high-profile Apple executive Phil Schiller deleted his Twitter account, amping up tensions between the two companies.

On 30 November, Musk tweeted that he had met with Cook at Apple’s headquarters and had “resolved the misunderstanding” of Twitter potentially being removed from Apple’s App Store. Musk said Cook was “clear” that Apple never considered doing this.

What about other advertisers on Twitter?

While the recent focus has been on Apple’s advertising on Twitter, the social media company has been dealing with a wave of other companies reducing their ad spend.

Musk’s initial plan to shake up the platform’s blue tick system and charge users $8 a month to gain a verified status lead to a rise in impersonation accounts which impacted various brands on the site.

Since then, Twitter has reportedly been offering incentives to get advertisers back on the platform. The social media company described the offer as the “biggest advertiser incentive ever on Twitter,” according to an email sent to advertisers and reviewed by Reuters.

Yesterday (4 December), Musk posted on Twitter, thanking advertisers for returning to the platform. The same day, Platformer managing editor Zoë Schiffer said Amazon also plans to resume advertising on Twitter at around “$100m a year” pending security tweaks to Twitter’s ads platform.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.

Elon Musk at The Summit 2013. Image: Dan Taylor/Heisenberg Media via Flickr (CC BY 2.0)