How can circus skills and hurling practice benefit your career?

This week in Careers, we learned about clown management skills, how to cope with criticism, and the world of contracting.

In another busy week for the Careers section on Siliconrepublic.com, we looked at jobs announcements across the country, got career insights from diverse backgrounds, and learned how to prepare for a career that may not exist yet in four simple steps.

Career insights

Precision medicine is a rapidly growing area in medtech, and to help hone Ireland’s competitive edge in the field, Genomics Medicine Ireland is seeking new talent.

No matter what field you’re in, however, softer skills can also be critical. That remains true if you’re moving from the world of clowns and circus arts to managing aviation software, like Viasat’s Laura Ivers, or balancing county hurling and software engineering, like John Hanbury of Storm Technology.

And those skills don’t just come in handy when you’re moving between careers – they also continue to develop once you’re embedded in a company, as we learned from PwC’s Megan Maguire.

When it comes to life sciences, working night shifts in a pharma company might sound like a daunting task, but Hazel Harford of Bristol-Myers Squibb offered us a different perspective on it.

Jobs announcements

There were 200 jobs announced in Ireland during the week, with US analytics firm PublicRelay bringing a new office to Cavan and Global Shares adding 30 new fintech positions in Cork city.

In telecommunications, Irish-owned Entegro is bringing 50 new positions to Kilkenny and Chinese telecoms giant Huawei announced 100 new jobs for Dublin.

Besides those, you can take a look at some of the companies currently on the hunt for new talent in Shannon.

Words of wisdom

It’s always great to get some tips on working life, whether it’s increasing our productivity or carving out a better work-life balance. But it’s not often that we come across advice for jobs that don’t even exist yet. Mastercard’s Sarah Cunningham gave us her four steps for preparing for careers of the future.

We also heard from two employees in the advertising industry how they manage mental health in the workplace, while this week’s infographic was about how to react to negative feedback from your manager.

Finally, to mark EU Freelancers Week, we learned about the top six questions to ask before diving into a contracting career.

