BT Ireland and Paradyn sign 10Gbps cloud connectivity deal

Resilient connectivity is the cornerstone of digital transformation.

Irish ICT player Paradyn has signed a €1.2m cloud connectivity deal with BT Ireland.

The agreement will enable Paradyn to provide increased bandwidth up to 10Gbps, which will enable it to provide companies engaging in digital transformation the resilient connectivity they require.

‘Secure, reliable and fast connectivity is vital for organisations operating in today’s digital economy’

– CILLIAN MCCARTHY

Paradyn counts corporate and public sector organisations as customers, including Ryanair, Bloomberg PolarLake, Carbery Group and Cork, Galway, Donegal, Meath and Wexford County Council.

The agreement with BT Ireland will enable these bodies to meet stringent regulatory requirements.

Paradyn was formed last year through the merger of three Irish tech companies, Exigent Networks, Irish Telecom and Netforce. Between them, the three companies manage the IT, security and networking of 30,000 users.

Safe workloads

“Secure, reliable and fast connectivity is vital for organisations operating in today’s digital economy,” explained Cillian McCarthy, CEO of Paradyn.

“They need guaranteed uptime and absolute assurance that their workloads are safe and to meet those needs, we are announcing this investment in additional cloud and connectivity infrastructure.”

Access to the BT backbone via its CityWest facility in Dublin means Paradyn will be able to access more than 37 communications carriers globally.

“Businesses today are ever more dependent on reliable high-speed connectivity, best in class security, and optimum customer service, all of which customers can be guaranteed of with BT,” said Peter Evans, director of Wholesale at BT Ireland.

“Under this new agreement, Paradyn can continue to provide improved resilience and enhanced security solutions to its customers.”

The deal with Paradyn comes on the heels of BT also expanding into the FTTH (fibre-to-the-home) market in Ireland, enabling operators to provide up to 1Gbps broadband to homes and businesses.

This is in addition to next-generation fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) and traditional ADSL2+ broadband. BT has a reach of 1.9m next generation access (NGA) premises, including homes and businesses, passed by FTTH and FTTC.